ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Comments / 0

Related
NIH Director's Blog

Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial

In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
HEALTH
healio.com

Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD

Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencealert.com

Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes

Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
CANCER
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Cat#Pain Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Zoetis Inc#Ngf
pharmatimes.com

OPTIMA announce AstraZeneca and Mutabor as official partners

The companies will aim to improve treatment for patients with prostate, breast and lung cancer. The Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) – a joint undertaking of the European Union and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) – has announced the launch of the public-private research programme OPTIMA (Optimal Treatment for Patients with Solid Tumours in Europe Through Artificial intelligence).
CANCER
getnews.info

Tendinopathy Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 05+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Players – MiMedx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and Others

DelveInsight’s, “Tendinopathy Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Tendinopathy pipeline landscape. Tendinopathy Pipeline Insight, 2022″ report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Tendinopathy pipeline...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Healthline

Overview of Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is a treatment that stimulates or suppresses your immune system to help your body fight disease or infection. The field of immunotherapy is rapidly developing as researchers improve their understanding of the immune system’s role in disease. It’s now considered the “. ” of cancer treatment, along...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
healio.com

Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?

The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
HEALTH
wdfxfox34.com

Dental Implants Side Effects: The Complete Guide

Originally Posted On: https://montclairdentalspanj.com/blog/dental-implants-side-effects-the-complete-guide/. Recent studies discovered patients with dentures did not meet the same nutritional markers as those without. A decline in nutritional intake can increase one’s risk for chronic illnesses and oral health. Many times, dentures are uncomfortable or painful. This can make chewing and intaking enough...
SKIN CARE
The Associated Press

GTA Breaks Ground on Alupang Data Center in Guam

TAMUNING, Guam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- GTA, Guam’s telecommunications leader, held a groundbreaking ceremony recently to mark the start of construction of the Alupang Data Center, a world-class designed and engineered Data Center and Cable Landing Station in Tamuning, Guam. This state-of-the-art data center will offer over 31,000 square feet of floor space built to Tier III standards with 4.0 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. Energy sustainability and efficiency are inherently built into the data center design. This new facility will be able to receive new undersea fiber cables, providing even more connectivity on and through Guam. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221009005059/en/ GTA held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Alupang Data Center in Tamuning, Guam. PHOTO (L-R) Benjamin Wu, Partner, Huntsman Family Investments (HFI); Roland Certeza, President and CEO, GTA; Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam; Paul Huntsman, President and CEO of Huntsman Family Investments (HFI) and GTA Board Chairman; David John, Board Director, GTA (Photo: Business Wire)
ASIA
getnews.info

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Assessment (2022): In-depth Analysis of Clinical Trials, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Overview. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common inherited neuromuscular disorder that affects all...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
getnews.info

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the Market

DelveInsight’s Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Knee Osteoarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Knee Osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. DelveInsight’s Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights,...
MARKETS
SELF

Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA

For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
BEAUTY & FASHION
getnews.info

Silo Pharma’s Mission To Merge Traditional Pharmaceuticals With Psychedelic Compounds Can Be A Treatment Game-Changer For Neurological Disorders ($SILO)

A new generation of patients can be powerful motivators for a pharmaceutical industry historically resistant to change. And if they don’t respect or act on the message given, they should expect that plenty around them will. But here’s the deal. Some are doing more than listening; they are taking advantage of emerging research to capitalize on what could be the most transformative periods in generations affecting the pharmaceutical sector. Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) wants to contribute to that change.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healio.com

FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight

Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
HEALTH
getnews.info

IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Assessment (2022): In-depth Analysis of Clinical Trials, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies

IgA Nephropathy pipeline constitutes 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ IgA Nephropathy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight. IgA Nephropathy Overview. IgA nephropathy (IgAN), or Berger’s disease, is the most common primary glomerular disease that can progress...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy