NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
sciencealert.com
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers
By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
pharmatimes.com
OPTIMA announce AstraZeneca and Mutabor as official partners
The companies will aim to improve treatment for patients with prostate, breast and lung cancer. The Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) – a joint undertaking of the European Union and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) – has announced the launch of the public-private research programme OPTIMA (Optimal Treatment for Patients with Solid Tumours in Europe Through Artificial intelligence).
Promising new Alzheimer's drug could be available in next six months
A study over the last few years on Alzheimer's reported positive results this week. A new drug called lecanemab has been shown to slow down the progression of symptoms of people with mild Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Joy Snider, a Washington University neurologist, headed up the local clinical trials of the...
getnews.info
Tendinopathy Pipeline Landscape Analysis of 05+ Companies by DelveInsight | Leading Players – MiMedx, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and Others
DelveInsight’s, “Tendinopathy Pipeline Insight, 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Tendinopathy pipeline landscape. Tendinopathy Pipeline Insight, 2022″ report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Tendinopathy pipeline...
Healthline
Overview of Immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a treatment that stimulates or suppresses your immune system to help your body fight disease or infection. The field of immunotherapy is rapidly developing as researchers improve their understanding of the immune system’s role in disease. It’s now considered the “. ” of cancer treatment, along...
healio.com
Do you offer trabeculectomy as a primary intervention in advanced glaucoma?
The reason the NICE guidelines advise trabeculectomy at presentation with advanced disease is simply that the greatest risk factor for severe visual loss in glaucoma is advanced disease at presentation. Randomized clinical trials such as the Moorfields Primary Treatment Trial and the Collaborative Initial Glaucoma Treatment Study have established clearly...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
wdfxfox34.com
Dental Implants Side Effects: The Complete Guide
Originally Posted On: https://montclairdentalspanj.com/blog/dental-implants-side-effects-the-complete-guide/. Recent studies discovered patients with dentures did not meet the same nutritional markers as those without. A decline in nutritional intake can increase one’s risk for chronic illnesses and oral health. Many times, dentures are uncomfortable or painful. This can make chewing and intaking enough...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: China locking people in cells for COVID; pregnant women, kids, elderly reportedly included
A video shared on Twitter on Thursday showed a worker in a hazmat suit checking on people locked inside COVID isolation cells in China. Various reports have indicated pregnant women, children and the elderly are among those who have been stuck in isolation. “Life inside the China covid isolation camps,”...
GTA Breaks Ground on Alupang Data Center in Guam
getnews.info
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Pipeline Assessment (2022): In-depth Analysis of Clinical Trials, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 75+ Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Overview. Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most common inherited neuromuscular disorder that affects all...
getnews.info
Knee Osteoarthritis Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the Market
DelveInsight’s Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Knee Osteoarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Knee Osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. DelveInsight’s Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights,...
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
getnews.info
Silo Pharma’s Mission To Merge Traditional Pharmaceuticals With Psychedelic Compounds Can Be A Treatment Game-Changer For Neurological Disorders ($SILO)
A new generation of patients can be powerful motivators for a pharmaceutical industry historically resistant to change. And if they don’t respect or act on the message given, they should expect that plenty around them will. But here’s the deal. Some are doing more than listening; they are taking advantage of emerging research to capitalize on what could be the most transformative periods in generations affecting the pharmaceutical sector. Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) wants to contribute to that change.
healio.com
FDA grants fast track designation to tirzepatide to treat obesity, overweight
Today, Eli Lilly and Company received FDA fast track designation for tirzepatide to treat adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities. Tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Eli Lilly), a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP)/GLP-1 receptor agonist, was approved in May for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes based on data from the SURPASS trial program. Those findings demonstrated that tirzepatide at 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg significantly reduced HbA1c for adults with type 2 diabetes and low rates of hypoglycemia.
neurologylive.com
Supernus Issued CRL for Continuous Apomorphine Infusion in Parkinson Disease
The NDA for the Supernus therapy, supported by data from the phase 3 TOLEDO study in patients with Parkinson disease, will require additional information and 6 months of further review. No additional efficacy or safety studies are required. The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Supernus for...
getnews.info
IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Assessment (2022): In-depth Analysis of Clinical Trials, Latest FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies
IgA Nephropathy pipeline constitutes 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ IgA Nephropathy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight. IgA Nephropathy Overview. IgA nephropathy (IgAN), or Berger’s disease, is the most common primary glomerular disease that can progress...
