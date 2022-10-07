TAMUNING, Guam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- GTA, Guam’s telecommunications leader, held a groundbreaking ceremony recently to mark the start of construction of the Alupang Data Center, a world-class designed and engineered Data Center and Cable Landing Station in Tamuning, Guam. This state-of-the-art data center will offer over 31,000 square feet of floor space built to Tier III standards with 4.0 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. Energy sustainability and efficiency are inherently built into the data center design. This new facility will be able to receive new undersea fiber cables, providing even more connectivity on and through Guam. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221009005059/en/ GTA held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Alupang Data Center in Tamuning, Guam. PHOTO (L-R) Benjamin Wu, Partner, Huntsman Family Investments (HFI); Roland Certeza, President and CEO, GTA; Governor Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam; Paul Huntsman, President and CEO of Huntsman Family Investments (HFI) and GTA Board Chairman; David John, Board Director, GTA (Photo: Business Wire)

ASIA ・ 1 HOUR AGO