Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Post and Courier
Downtown Woodruff craft, candy store to open mid-October
WOODRUFF — Pilar Ortiz plans to ignite a creative spark in children through her store in downtown Woodruff. Ceramic piggy banks, plush toys waiting for names and stuffing, canvases and vases are some items that fill the shelves of Pilar’s All Occasions on 122 N. Main St. The...
Locals share spooky story of rain-soaked hitchhiker in Walhalla, SC
WALHALLA, S.C. — If you drive through a specific area along Highway 107 in South Carolina, you may end up seeing a ghost looking for a ride. Locals in Oconee County say it only happens at night and in the rain on a country road that winds through Walhalla.
FOX Carolina
Rick Erwin Dining to open new restaurant concept in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rick Erwin Dining Group is set to open a restaurant concept on Augusta Street in late October. The group said the new concept is called The Vista, named after Greenville’s historic Alta Vista neighborhood. It will be located at 2017 Augusta Street, in the building formerly occupied by The Burrow.
Mondays are for the Mutts
According to Bestfriends.org, the total saving rate for dogs and cats in South Carolina is 84.3%. This still leaves 15.7% of dogs and cats that need to be saved. In Abbeville, South Carolina, there is a small business that is working with the Abbeville County Animal Shelter to help in getting those pets adopted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Fall For Greenville chef shares favorite recipe you can make at home
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The countdown to Fall For Greenville is on, with the popular downtown fall event set to kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday. WYFF News 4 Today is introducing you to a chef whose entrees will be on display during the gastronomic festival.
golaurens.com
Thornwell commemorates 147 years serving children and families
Thornwell, a nonprofit organization committed to helping children and families in need across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, commemorated 147 years of service to children and families during its recent Founders Day celebration. Thornwell Founders Day is held each year on October 1 to honor the life and legacy of...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Clemson might establish research park in Anderson, SC
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about Clemson University exploring the possibility of establishing a small business incubator in the Anderson, SC Research Park. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior...
ghsindianpost.org
Norris Returns To Gaffney High!!
Students, staff, and parents alike have recently been introduced to a new member of staff and the interim director for the Gaffney High School Band of Gold for the remainder of the 2022 competition season and school year. Mr. Norris has been teaching music for more than 35 years and is currently retired from teaching music, but he simply can’t help going around to help bands and do what he believes his calling is with students and music. Mr. Norris said the reason for his return to Gaffney High after leaving over 9 years ago was over a request in which he was called in a situation where the director had resigned due to health reasons, Norris talked with Dr. Fall and Dr. Blanton, and it was decided it would be better to put in applications for a more permanent and better-quality director during the Spring. “After talking with Dr. Blanton and Dr. Fall, we reached an agreement about what I would do and the expectations of what I would do to keep up a somewhat normal band year.” Norris explained. He is stepping into a very large hole, or what many people would call a void, he says it’s hard to be placed where he is and to follow after somebody who has been here for so many years. “Billy was here 9 years, that’s a tough step to follow in. He did things his way and he was loved by his students; I know that.” He explained when he once directed at Gaffney High school, he once left his students, and it wasn’t their decision either. All Norris said he can do is to do his best in teaching music and do his best to help this band through this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Ghost story: The Walhalla Hitchhiker
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Watch the video above to hear the ghost story of the Walhalla Hitchhiker. On dark, rainy nights, some have reported seeing a ghost looking for a ride on Highway 107. The country road winds through Walhalla, in Oconee County. You can hear more spooky stories...
greenville.com
The History of Greenville, South Carolina
The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
WYFF4.com
Easley's Taco Taco announces it will close its doors
EASLEY, S.C. — An Upstate restaurant announced Thursday it will soon close. Taco Taco, a Mexican restaurant located on 413 W Main Street in Easley, said in a Facebook post this is its last week of operation. The restaurant's last days of business will be from 4 p.m. to...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New to the Street: Premier Pedal Parties
Premier Pedal Parties is a sightseeing and party multiperson bike experience offering services throughout Greer. The business’s luxury custom party bike has 10 pedaling seats and four non-pedaling seats. It includes a long bar with cup holders running down the middle, a bench in the rear, sound system, turn signals, seat belts, LED lights and a roof that provides for shade and storage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thejournalonline.com
Williamston annexes one property, purchases two properties
During their October 3 meeting, Williamston Town Council annexed one property, bought two properties and approved a letter of intent for possible development of the old Water Treatment Plant and Historic Depot. Council also turned down an offer to purchase the Depot. Envision Williamston Executive Director Roberta Hamby announced several...
FOX Carolina
Efforts to preserve historic church in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of Upstate history is listed on the national register and one organization is making efforts to preserve and protect the historic structure,. The Mulberry Methodist Episcopal Church in Cherokee County sits where Union and Cherokee Counties meet. It’s listed on The National...
golaurens.com
Earl Thomason - Laurens
Earl Thomason, 94, resident of Laurens, SC, widower of Carolyn Parkman Thomason, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community. Born November 18, 1944 in Fountain Inn, SC, he was a son of the late Willie J. Thomason and Essie Smith Thomason, and was lovingly raised at Epworth Children's Home. Mr. Thomason was the owner of Earl Thomason Jeweler's that he founded in 1970. He was also a proud US Navy veteran.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg school district re-opens planetarium at full capacity, with public shows
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three years ago, Spartanburg School district Six wrapped up construction on a new multi-million dollar middle school. Fairforest Middle has thousands of students and one large planetarium. The science shows were shut down because of the pandemic-- but now, they’re back on. For the...
outdoorsfirst.com
Lehtonen Claims Lead In Bassmaster Southern Open At South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON, S.C. — With another successful day on his home pond, Derek Lehtonen is one day away from the biggest win of his angling career. With 15 pounds, 5 ounces on Day 2, Lehtonen took sole possession of first place at the St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell presented by Mossy Oak Fishing with a total of 33-2.
golaurens.com
Munyan crowned 2022 LDHS Homecoming Queen
Laurens District 55 High School recognized the 2022 Homecoming Court on Friday night at halftime of the Raiders game versus Riverside. Kauree Munyan was crowned Homecoming Queen. Princesses were as follows: Freshman Princess- Zykeria Bobo, Sophomore Princess- Zakhia Davenport, Junior Princess- I'Nailyne Darby and Senior Princess- Marcelina Barcenas. (Photos by...
Shrine Bowl announces rosters
The Shrine Bowl Of The Carolinas returns this December following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The organization announced rosters for this year’s game, which will be played at Spartanburg High’s Viking Stadium December 17th at 1:30pm. Player with local ties are marked with an (*). South Carolina Shrine Bowl Roster Offense LaNorris Sellers […]
E. & J. Gallo Winery opens first piece of planned $1B complex in region
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — When E. & J. Gallo Winery announced its plans and began construction last June for a massive East Coast hub in Chester County, company leaders targeted October 2022 to open the first piece of the operation. The nation’s largest winemaker held a ceremony Friday to celebrate the fact it achieved that goal despite supply-chain challenges stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Comments / 0