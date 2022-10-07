ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Krista Vernoff On Pilot-Like Season 19 Premiere, Derek-Related Twist, Meredith’s Future, Roe v Wade & More

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a62AV_0iPMvYnB00

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premiere on Thursday.

“Everything Has Changed” is the title of Grey’s Anatomy ‘s Season 19 premiere, which aired tonight. Yet, a lot of it also felt very familiar. In a throwback to Grey’s Anatomy ‘s pilot, the season opener, set six months after the Season 18 finale, chronicled the first day of Grey Sloan’s new interns, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis, just like Episode 101 did with Meredith and her fellow wide-eyed rookie interns.

In another likely nod to the Grey’s Anatomy pilot — which famously started with Meredith having a one-night stand with Patrick Dempsey’s Derek — one of the new interns, Jules (Kane), also accidentally had slept with an attending, Link, on the eve of her starting the program. The revelation sent Link on a wild HR goose chase, with Meredith deadpanning, “I’m in no position to judge you on this. I do recommend that you stay away from elevators,” a reference to one of the Grey’s early-years hallmarks, its signature elevator scenes.

Related Story

'Grey's Anatomy': Simran Sethi On Future Of ABC Drama Amid Ellen Pompeo Pullback & New Cast Additions

Related Story

'Station 19': Krista Vernoff On Jack And Maya's Struggles; Andy & Travis' Climb To The Top In Season 6

Related Story

Peter Bart: Academy Meetings Intense And Urgent As They Work To Re-Energize The Oscars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6dUQ_0iPMvYnB00
Alexis Floyd and James Pickens Jr.

We learned a lot about the new interns who were front and center in the premiere, as their personalities and back stories started to emerge. Floyd’s Simone Griffith, who showed a lot of resourcefulness and quick thinking, shared with Dr. Webber that her mother died giving birth to her in this very hospital. Shum’s Benson Kwan was calculating and opportunistic, ready to cross a line in order to get what he wants, including making up a brother with a tragic story. Francis’ Mika Yasuda, whose inappropriate organ donor quip got her in hot water, redeemed herself with her compassion.

The biggest surprise came from Terho’s Lucas Adams. Seemingly the weakest link in a group of rejects from other surgical intern programs with non-remarkable academic achievements, he picked up a fireable offense on his very fist day when he told the wrong parent that their child was brain dead. It was later revealed, in a conversation between Meredith and Amelia, that Lucas is a Shepherd, and was Derek’s favorite nephew.

With the new characters getting most of the attention, we got sporadic updates on Grey’s returning favorites, most notably Meredith who guided the interns in her role as interim chief of surgery. She reunited with Nick after their wrenching falling-out in the Season 18 finale and, by the end of the premiere, she offered him a job as residency director. Also at the end of the episode, Owen and Teddy returned, his legal problems behind him and both ready to resume their surgical duties, with Owen requiring supervision for six months.

Richard also was back after traveling abroad, while Bailey remained off-duty after quitting in the Season 18 finale; with Pompeo slated for about seven episodes this fall and then a leave to do a Hulu limited series before returning for the Season 19 finale, Meredith may soon vacate the interim chief position for Bailey to retake it.

Meanwhile, we found out that, following the shutdown of Grey Sloan’s teaching program, Levi switched to OB/GYN but he didn’t love it and, in the premiere, he asked — and was swiftly approved — to become chief surgical resident.

In an interview with Deadline, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff , who wrote the premiere, talks about the infusion of new characters and what it means for the future of the show, what is next for Meredith and Nick, will any other Season 18 residents join Levi to fill a gaping hole at the hospital, why is the show adding another Shepherd and could we see Dempsey’s Derek in Lucas flashbacks.

She also addresses Pompeo’s future on the show and speculation that Grey’s could be bidding farewell to Meredith in the Season 19 finale as well as Jo’s remark that “the female body has become war zone in this country,” revealing how Grey’s Anatomy will deal with the overturn of Roe v. Wade this season.

DEADLINE: The premiere feels a little bit like a backdoor pilot. Are you looking to spin it off into something new or is it a Grey’s refresh , shifting to new characters with Ellen Pompeo not being in this season as much?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1Qr7_0iPMvYnB00
Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith, left, and the new crop of interns

KRISTA VERNOFF : It’s interesting you call it a backdoor pilot. We certainly treated it like a pilot in the casting, in that we took a lot of time and care finding these five actors and fleshing out these five characters. But our hope is that we’re refreshing Grey’s Anatomy , so that we can return to the roots of teaching and learning and what it is to be a surgical intern. The life-and-death stakes of the early years of the show; every medical case had intense stakes because these doctors were new at this. And so the hope is that we’re just adding juice and yes, potentially adding years, but I wouldn’t call it any kind of a spinoff. It’s still Grey’s Anatomy .

DEADLINE: There’s a big focus on the incoming cast in the premiere. Will there be more of a balance going forward? How much are we going to see of our favorites?

VERNOFF : We are going to see our favorites, we’re working hard to balance it. It’s a big task and for sure, with this many series regulars, there’s less story to go around for everybody, but we’re doing our best to maximize the benefit of everyone we’ve got.

DEADLINE: What can you say about the big question, is this going to be Ellen’s final season?

VERNOFF : I don’t have an answer to that, that’s always up to Ellen. She’s got some new projects on the horizon that she’s really excited about but Grey’s Anatomy is is her heart, she keeps saying it is her heart, so we’ll see.

DEADLINE: So there are no plans for the finale to be a farewell episode for Meredith?

VERNOFF : The finale of this season? No.

DEADLINE: Talk about the decision to bring another Shepherd into the fold with the new intern, Lucas. Does that open the door to potential flashbacks with Patrick Dempsey since Derek and Lucas were close?

VERNOFF : The decision to bring another Shepherd into the fold, it was an early idea as we looked at who this new class was going to be. We wanted to wink at the roots of the show without trying to reinvent any of those original characters, and the fun of having a Shepherd who we meet when he’s an intern felt like, money. We only knew Derek when he was a surgical attending who was already vying for chief of surgery. But to get to know one of the Shepherds when he’s just starting out felt like it gave us a wink at the early characters or our connection to the early characters without retreading territory.

DEADLINE: So does that mean that there’s no possibility of Patrick coming back in a flashback?

VERNOFF : Oh, I would never say never.

DEADLINE: When Deadline interviewed Patrick at D23 last month, he indicated he was open to coming back, and said it was up to the creators.

VERNOFF : I’ll say this. There have been no conversations about that at this point. But never say never.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SB1oR_0iPMvYnB00
Camilla Luddington, center, in Thursday’s episode

DEADLINE: Besides Levi, is there any possibility for any Season 18 residents to come back?

VERNOFF : There’s one and that is Taryn, you’re going to learn the fate of Taryn Helm. And there’s going to be a question as to whether or not she could come back to the program.

DEADLINE: In the premiere, you play a little bit with Meredith and Nick. Is their relationship back on? He has an enticing job offer from Meredith to mull.

VERNOFF : Yeah, he has an enticing job offer, and the question of what might become of them, it feels like they are two people who really fell in love and then hurt each other. Can we bring them back from that is the question, and the way that we had them break off abruptly and painfully at the end of last season, as Meredith collapsed into an older version of herself, allows us a big will-they-won’t-they for this season.

DEADLINE: Fans are certainly rooting for them to get together. But with Ellen not being in as many episodes, the worry is as to how many episodes we can expect to see him in or is he going to exit this season?

VERNOFF : Yes.

DEADLINE: Yes to which part?

VERNOFF : All of it. We want people to wonder and tune in to see what’s going to happen with that.

DEADLINE: There’s a line in the premiere that the female body has become a war zone in this country. Will there be a Roe v Wade storyline on the show this seas on ?

VERNOFF: Absolutely. The impact of that Supreme Court decision has been massive. And, just like there was no way to do a medical show without looking at the impact of Covid, there’s no way to do a medical show without looking at the impact of that decision.

DEADLINE: So is that an over-arching theme for the season or just something smaller?

VERNOFF : I mean, you’ve met me, right.

Rosy Cordero contributed to this report.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68

Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon

Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Pickens Jr.
Person
Krista Vernoff
Person
Camilla Luddington
Person
Harry Shum Jr.
Person
Adelaide Kane
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Nick
E! News

How the Cast of Grey’s Anatomy Is Bracing for Ellen Pompeo’s Reduced Role in Season 19

Watch: Grey's Anatomy Cast on Filming Without Ellen Pompeo. There's a changing of the guard underway at Grey Sloan. As Grey's Anatomy prepares to enter his 19th season, premiering Oct. 6 on ABC, the beloved medical drama is getting a bit of a facelift. Not only are a crop of new cast members joining the show, Ellen Pompeo, who has played Meredith Grey since the show's inception in 2005, announced she would only be appearing in a "limited capacity."
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 1) “Everything has Changed” trailer, release date

After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado. This episode was directed by Debbie Allen and written by Krista Vernoff.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: Is Carly Going To Die?

Trouble is around every corner in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Liz makes a decision about her future, Ava finally confronts Nikolas, TJ wants the truth from Curtis, Jordan fears the worst, and Carly’s plane is about to crash!. Liz has been experiencing these fugue states for far too long...
ENTERTAINMENT
StyleCaster

Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’

He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Anatomy#Roe V Wade#Andy Travis#Oscars
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama

That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
TV SERIES
The List

The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
People

Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel

Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

130K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy