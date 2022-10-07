ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Incident News

California Wildfire alert: Mosquito Fire update 2022-10-07

California Incident News
California Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTzKE_0iPMvQjN00
Fireline Repair

Last updated: Thu, 06 Oct 2022 19:49:20

Incident is 95% contained.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the Mosquito fire at 0700 on Friday, 9/23/2022. Evacuations and Repopulation:

As of Friday, September 23, all evacuation orders in both Placer and El Dorado counties have been lifted. (El Dorado County evacuation map).

Other Resources:

Mosquito Fire meeting and briefing videos: YouTubeMosquito Fire photos and videos: Media AssetsTahoe National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | TwitterEldorado National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | Twitter Placer County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Recovery El Dorado County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Assistance Background: The Mosquito Fire was detected the evening of Tuesday, September 6, and has been burning east of Foresthill, California, predominantly on the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties, respectively. Numerous areas and communities were under evacuation orders and warnings. As of Wednesday, September 21, all orders have been lifted. Road closures, National Forest closures, and fire restrictions are in effect. California Interagency Incident Management Team 2 assumed command of the Mosquito fire at 0700 on Friday, 9/23/2022. 

View Mosquito Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wimg_0iPMvQjN00
Fireline Repair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6mBh_0iPMvQjN00
Fireline Repair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2Gzw_0iPMvQjN00
Fireline Repair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4qmP_0iPMvQjN00
Mopup Near Forest Hill Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rgs8j_0iPMvQjN00
Mopup Plumas Engine 311
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bP3Lm_0iPMvQjN00
Mopup Plumas Engine 311
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489HkV_0iPMvQjN00
Morning Briefing Breakout Discussion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hPPPa_0iPMvQjN00
Therapy Dog visits ICP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MX2IO_0iPMvQjN00
Therapy Dog visits ICP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfCHB_0iPMvQjN00
Therapy Dog visits ICP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYW7A_0iPMvQjN00
Therapy Dog visits ICP

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mosquito#National Forests#El Dorado#Weather#California Wildfire#Mosquito Fire#Fireline Repair Last
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
OROVILLE, CA
Fox40

Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County is different

I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
California Incident News

California Incident News

393
Followers
105
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy