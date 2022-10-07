Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-10-07

Oct 4 Moose Fire Community Meeting Announcement

Last updated: Thu, 06 Oct 2022 20:37:13

Incident is 80% contained.

Great Basin Incident Management Team 7, led by Incident Commander Mike Johnston, took operational control of the Moose Fire at 8:00 PM on October 5, 2022.

The Moose Fire started on the Salmon River bank near Little Moose Creek on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. The fire spread from the river bank from grass and shrubs at low elevations to mixed conifer forests at high elevations. Fire managers are working to:

- Protect private property and natural resources

- Provide public and responder safety

- Strengthen relationships with community and partners

Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol the Salmon River Road area. Across the fire, firefighters will address hot spots. Crews are also conducting suppression repair which includes actions to stabilize an area to pre-fire conditions.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

