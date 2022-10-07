ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-10-07

Idaho Incident News
Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMlxP_0iPMvPqe00
Oct 4 Moose Fire Community Meeting Announcement

Last updated: Thu, 06 Oct 2022 20:37:13

Incident is 80% contained.

Great Basin Incident Management Team 7, led by Incident Commander Mike Johnston, took operational control of the Moose Fire at 8:00 PM on October 5, 2022.  

The Moose Fire started on the Salmon River bank near Little Moose Creek on Sunday, July 17th, 2022. The fire spread from the river bank from grass and shrubs at low elevations to mixed conifer forests at high elevations. Fire managers are working to:

- Protect private property and natural resources

- Provide public and responder safety

- Strengthen relationships with community and partners

Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol the Salmon River Road area. Across the fire, firefighters will address hot spots. Crews are also conducting suppression repair which includes actions to stabilize an area to pre-fire conditions.

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNoHv_0iPMvPqe00
Sept 29 Moose Fire Community Meeting Announcement
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAvBN_0iPMvPqe00
Sept 26 Moose Fire Community Information Meeting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTQTf_0iPMvPqe00
Bruce Bever at procession for Gerardo Rincon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUC0P_0iPMvPqe00
Crews at airport for Gerardo Rincon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZD0c_0iPMvPqe00
Repatriation of Gerardo Rincon, crews line street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyvrV_0iPMvPqe00
Olivia Lease, sawyer Rocky Mountain Fire Crew 9/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lid1A_0iPMvPqe00
Public Meeting for September 22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOTRE_0iPMvPqe00
This aerial photo from SteveSullivan from 0919
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287O6Y_0iPMvPqe00
Suppression repair on a containment line. 0920
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QG03o_0iPMvPqe00
Rainbow from the Ridge Road on September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUZr7_0iPMvPqe00
Community Meeting Flyer for Monday, September 19

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Incident News

Idaho Incident News

451
Followers
352
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy