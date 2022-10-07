ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chilling details after daughter ‘propped dead dad’s body in chair for days as she dug grave in illegal Stone Age burial’

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A WOMAN propped her dead father's body in a chair for days while she dug his grave for an illegal Stone Age-type burial, investigators say.

Eirys Brett reportedly lived an off-the-grid lifestyle and failed to register her father's death with the National Health Service in 2019.

Eirys Brett, 32, failed to register her father's death Credit: Wales News Service
Investigators say she instead buried her father in the woods in a Stone Age-type burial Credit: Google Maps

Brett, 32, and her partner Mark Watson, 46, failed to register the 2019 death of Donald Brett, 78 or 79, from a lung illness.

Donald Brett's body was left in a chair next to a woodburner while his daughter and Watson dug his grave, investigating officers said.

His body was found two years later in the woods.

Donald Brett had requested to be buried medieval style in the woods near his farmhouse, Daily Mail reported.

His body was found in a cotton blanket covered in twine wrapped in a medieval burial pattern.

When police exhumed his body, they found him wearing a bobble hat, red T-shirt, and chef pants.

There were also other items found buried with him, including paintbrushes, flowers, and a poem, according to Daily Mail.

"They had a ritual. He was not thrown in, he was strategically placed, it was a Stone or Bronze Age sort of burial, then they covered the hole," Detective Constable Alex Stuart of Dyfed Powys Police said.

"They kept him in the house then wrapped him up in a blanket, placed him in the car, drove to his place, and placed him in his favorite chair, next to a wood burning stove," Stuart said.

An investigation was launched as investigators believed Donald Brett may have been poisoned.

“There was a lot of discussion on the defendant’s phones about a lethal dose, cyanide was mentioned, which can be potentially fatal, but it is also used as a common treatment for cancers," Stuart said.

“Mr Brett’s urine was analyzed, it came back positive for cyanide, but it was within levels you’d find in a smoker. Mr Brett smoked both tobacco and cannabis.

“There was no evidence he’d died suspiciously and no evidence to suggest foul play.”

In 2020, investigators ruled that the cause of death was indeterminate.

However, there were a variety of possible causes presented, including COPD and natural causes, according to Daily Mail.

Donald Brett reportedly fell ill weeks before his death.

But instead of seeking medical assistance, Brett and Watson steered Donald Brett towards alternative medicine.

Brett and Watson, of St Harmon, Powys, Wales admitted to preventing a lawful and decent burial.

"It was a full and frank admission from the start. They both made full admissions that he was unlawfully buried," Stuart said.

They received four-month suspended jail sentences.

Comments / 152

walkerdog
3d ago

While it may illegal by government standards, it seems as though they treated him respectfully and honored his wishes. Which, from my view, is more important.

Reply(11)
259
Trump's Biggleist Fan
3d ago

I see nothing wrong with what she did. see folks, we can't even die the way we want to unless the government wants to dug us up and disect us 😒

Reply(10)
137
Linda Bumpass
3d ago

Throughout the ages, people buried family members without government intrusion. This small speck in time is nothing in comparison.

Reply(6)
93
The US Sun

