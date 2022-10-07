ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Thanks Texas Family and Medical Team for New Heart

A Colorado man recently came to North Texas for a trip very few get to make. He traveled here to meet the people behind his recent organ transplant including the family of the donor who saved his life. 48-yr-old Tony Young was born with a genetic heart disease. At age...
COLORADO STATE
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Naples, FL
Society
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Naples, TX
Local
Florida Government
CW33

Listen up Texans: How long until we change the clocks?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas

It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
SEGUIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Slain Soldier Vanessa Guillén Has Highway Renamed in Her Honor

The disappearance and killing of Vanessa Guillén, a U.S. Army specialist stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, in 2020 shook the nation and led to widescale changes in how the military protects victims of sexual violence. On Saturday, a state highway in her hometown, Houston, will be named after the...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Baptist#Romans
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KWTX

Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
KEMPNER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy