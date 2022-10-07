ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
herdzone.com

Women’s Golf Heads to North Carolina for Pirate Collegiate Classic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team is set to hit the course at the Pirate Collegiate Classic in Greenville, North Carolina, beginning on Monday. Time: 9 a.m.-9:40 a.m. tee times (36 holes), Tuesday (18 holes) Place: Greenville, N.C. Course: Greenville Country Club (par-72 with 6,072 yardage)
