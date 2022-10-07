Read full article on original website
Women’s Golf Heads to North Carolina for Pirate Collegiate Classic
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's golf team is set to hit the course at the Pirate Collegiate Classic in Greenville, North Carolina, beginning on Monday. Time: 9 a.m.-9:40 a.m. tee times (36 holes), Tuesday (18 holes) Place: Greenville, N.C. Course: Greenville Country Club (par-72 with 6,072 yardage)
Pair of Goals from Yosef Pushes No. 6 Herd Men’s Soccer to Road Win at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. – — Redshirt seniorMilo Yosef recorded his second multi-goal game of the season to help the No. 6 Marshall University men's soccer team (7-1-2, 2-0-2 Sun Belt) to a 3-1 win at South Carolina (5-4-2, 1-1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday night. "Big three points today against...
