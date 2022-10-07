The second half of the season is about to get underway for Auburn, as the team tries to steady the ship following an uneven and often frustrating first half of the schedule. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off its third loss in the last four games and second in a row, a 42-10 thrashing on the road against rival Georgia. The Tigers are set to hit the road for the second straight game, traveling to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO