The 2 stats preventing Tide from reaching ‘Alabama football’ standard
Each week, Nick Saban said, Alabama coaches talk through the records of teams with specific turnover ratios. The key is to demonstrate to players the impact that giving or taking the ball has on the fine line between win and loss. “It’s pretty compelling,” Saban said, “And the players understand...
The pressing issue Auburn’s offense must resolve to have a chance against No. 9 Ole Miss
Auburn’s offense was left searching for more answers after its meandering performance last weekend against Georgia, and one of the most pressing issues the unit needs to resolve entering Week 7 — with a trip to Ole Miss on the itinerary — is finding a way to sustain drives.
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against No. 9 Ole Miss
The second half of the season is about to get underway for Auburn, as the team tries to steady the ship following an uneven and often frustrating first half of the schedule. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off its third loss in the last four games and second in a row, a 42-10 thrashing on the road against rival Georgia. The Tigers are set to hit the road for the second straight game, traveling to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
Auburn opens as biggest underdog against Ole Miss since 2001
For the third time in as many weeks, Auburn will head into an SEC game as the underdog. Fresh off a 42-10 blowout at the hands of rival Georgia, in what was Auburn’s first road test of the season, Bryan Harsin’s squad will try to rebound in its second straight road game -- an 11 a.m. matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7. The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) opened as 13.5-point underdogs against the Rebels (6-0, 2-0), according to VegasInsider.com.
Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs
Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
Big shakeup in AP Poll, top team extends lead in coaches poll after Week 6
Alabama narrowly beat Texas A&M on Saturday night. The voters perceived that in a few different ways. The Crimson Tide narrowly extended its lead in the coaches poll over Georgia on Sunday morning. But for the first time all year, Alabama dropped to third in the Associated Press Top 25. It fell behind the Bulldogs and Ohio State, taking the top spot on just 11 ballots. Comparatively, Georgia had 32 and Ohio State continued its climb with 20.
UAB’s Trea Shropshire named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team earned its third honor of the season following a 41-14 victory against Middle Tennessee State at home last week. Senior wide receiver Trea Shropshire was named Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance...
Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama
What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
Alabama-Tennessee rivalry connections include coaches, players who swapped sides
The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry runs as deep as any. The two can’t even agree on the all-time series record leading into the 2:30 p.m. CT meeting in Neyland Stadium. The 15-year Alabama winning streak is in jeopardy as the Vols enter unbeaten, with a No. 6 record and considerable momentum.
The bonus observations, nuggets from 2nd look at Alabama-Texas A&M classic
Life on the edge is exhausting. Alabama’s pursuit of that adrenaline high found a new extreme Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Boiling a 60-minute game down to a 3-second, winner-take-all defensive stop at the 2-yard line was a new twist a white-knuckle 2022 season. This started with needing the...
Alabama opens as favorite over Tennessee as point spreads released
Alabama and Tennessee carry differing degrees of momentum into Saturday’s showdown in Knoxville but the Vegas sports books aren’t siding with the Vols. The Crimson Tide opened favored by at least a touchdown entering the 2:30 p.m. CT game in Neyland Stadium, according to VegasInsider. FanDuel has Alabama...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
Alabama football ‘gonna live and learn’ with Jalen Milroe
Throughout the week, with Bryce Young’s game status in question, his backup Jalen Milroe heard a consistent message from both Young and Alabama’s offensive coaches: take one play at a time. Milroe listened to it as the crowd in Bryant-Denny Stadium welcomed him with cheers as he jogged...
Rece Davis explains Tennessee’s hatred for Alabama: ‘They think they’re back’
Not since 2006 have the Tennessee Vols savored the sweet taste of victory or the stench of a good cigar when it comes to their annual rivalry with Alabama. The rivalry has been anything but after the Crimson Tide has won 15 straight, but this one feels a little different.
Jimbo Fisher on Texas A&M loss to Alabama: ‘We just came up one play short’
In a play that’ll be dissected for a bit nationally and longer in College Station, Jimbo Fishers figured he dialed up the “perfect” read. Haynes King dropped back, two yards away from another Texas A&M upset of Alabama and watched Evan Stewart run a “plyon route” to come back to the ball. It was a variation of the play that garnered the Aggies a touchdown earlier Saturday night, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was there and the potential game-winner bounced into the sidelines.
Forget the 24-hour rule, it’s Tennessee week for Alabama football
Arkansas was Alabama’s “toughest challenge.” Texas A&M was supposed to be an elite matchup. In the aftermath of the chaotic 24-20 victory, as the Tide approach a new turn of the Southeastern Conference gauntlet, attention quickly turned to next week: Tennessee is looking like a game-of-the-year contender.
Lane Kiffin’s answer to coaching amid hot-seat rumors as it relates to Bryan Harsin is pure Kiffin
The Ole Miss coach was in top form Monday when asked about dealing with hot-seat rumors as a coach. The topic seems relevant as his No. 9 Rebels face Auburn and coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the target of hot-seat talk for weeks. “Well, I didn’t do very good,”...
ESPN College GameDay to air from Alabama-Tennessee for only 2nd time
The growing hype surrounding the Alabama-Tennessee game just gained a sideshow. ESPN announced College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the second time this season. The three-hour pregame show will originate from the Tennessee campus ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium. This will actually be the...
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
