ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set

Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s upcoming game against No. 9 Ole Miss

The second half of the season is about to get underway for Auburn, as the team tries to steady the ship following an uneven and often frustrating first half of the schedule. Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off its third loss in the last four games and second in a row, a 42-10 thrashing on the road against rival Georgia. The Tigers are set to hit the road for the second straight game, traveling to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday to take on No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
AL.com

Auburn opens as biggest underdog against Ole Miss since 2001

For the third time in as many weeks, Auburn will head into an SEC game as the underdog. Fresh off a 42-10 blowout at the hands of rival Georgia, in what was Auburn’s first road test of the season, Bryan Harsin’s squad will try to rebound in its second straight road game -- an 11 a.m. matchup against No. 9 Ole Miss in Week 7. The Tigers (3-3, 1-2 SEC) opened as 13.5-point underdogs against the Rebels (6-0, 2-0), according to VegasInsider.com.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs

Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Big shakeup in AP Poll, top team extends lead in coaches poll after Week 6

Alabama narrowly beat Texas A&M on Saturday night. The voters perceived that in a few different ways. The Crimson Tide narrowly extended its lead in the coaches poll over Georgia on Sunday morning. But for the first time all year, Alabama dropped to third in the Associated Press Top 25. It fell behind the Bulldogs and Ohio State, taking the top spot on just 11 ballots. Comparatively, Georgia had 32 and Ohio State continued its climb with 20.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UAB’s Trea Shropshire named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team earned its third honor of the season following a 41-14 victory against Middle Tennessee State at home last week. Senior wide receiver Trea Shropshire was named Offensive Player of the Week for his career performance...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Sec#Lsu
AL.com

Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama

What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama opens as favorite over Tennessee as point spreads released

Alabama and Tennessee carry differing degrees of momentum into Saturday’s showdown in Knoxville but the Vegas sports books aren’t siding with the Vols. The Crimson Tide opened favored by at least a touchdown entering the 2:30 p.m. CT game in Neyland Stadium, according to VegasInsider. FanDuel has Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Jimbo Fisher on Texas A&M loss to Alabama: ‘We just came up one play short’

In a play that’ll be dissected for a bit nationally and longer in College Station, Jimbo Fishers figured he dialed up the “perfect” read. Haynes King dropped back, two yards away from another Texas A&M upset of Alabama and watched Evan Stewart run a “plyon route” to come back to the ball. It was a variation of the play that garnered the Aggies a touchdown earlier Saturday night, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was there and the potential game-winner bounced into the sidelines.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy