Arizona State

KOLD-TV

Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
TUCSON, AZ
NBC News

Arizona and Ohio are among eight states that begin in-person early voting this week

Eight states begin early, in-person voting this week, per the National Conference of State Legislatures, including the battlegrounds of Arizona and Ohio. The other states with early voting starting this week include Maine, California, Montana, Nebraska, Indiana, and New Mexico. Early voting is already underway in at least seven states: Virginia, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Vermont, Michigan and Illinois.
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo

Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

On the Market: Arizona’s Most Luxurious Equestrian Properties

Arizona is home to some of the most elegant equestrian-inspired properties that offer exceptional ranch living and can make any horse lover’s dream a reality. As a signature sponsor of The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is highlighting the most unique and luxurious equestrian properties for sale in Arizona, just in time for the return of the highly-anticipated Scottsdale Polo Party on Saturday, November 5.
AZFamily

Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona

ALPINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for killing 14 wild horses this week in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona. The horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger District with gunshots to the abdomen, face, and between the eyes. Witnesses say many more herd members are missing and fear they may be injured or killed.
AZFamily

Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
CBS News

Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
fishduck.com

Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners

Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Haboob Rolls Through Coachella Valley, A Look at the Aftermath

If you woke up with a layer of dust on your car and patio furniture, you’re not alone. “It compared with Saint Helens when it blew and we got the ash,” Warren Cox from Oregon said. “It was unbelievable.”. From blue skies and white clouds to a...
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
fox10phoenix.com

Avian Flu: Arizona Game and Fish officials keeping an eye on cases

PHOENIX - Millions of birds are dying across the country after catching avian flu, and in Arizona, wildlife officials are keeping a close eye on cases. "This is a strain of avian influenza, which is called highly pathogenic," said Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Veterinarian, Anne Justice-Allen. "In other words, causes death in mostly chickens, but also waterfowl and other bird species as well."
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Regional Times

ABOUT

Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.

 https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/

