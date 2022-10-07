ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

PennLive.com

Palmyra field hockey blanks Red Land in Mid-Penn Keystone tilt

Palmyra used a well-balanced offensive performance to down Red Land in divisional action Monday afternoon. Four different players found the back of the net for the Cougars. Hadley Hoffsmith, Avery Russell, Mallory Hudson, and Alicia Battistelli each netted one goal in the victory. Battistelli and Keely Bowers tallied one assist apiece. Haleigh Lambert stopped all four shots that she faced to earn the shutout between the pipes.
PALMYRA, PA
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
ALTOONA, PA
Tucker Chamberlin’s 2 TD passes help Shippensburg take down Mechanicsburg

Tucker Chamberlin tossed a pair of touchdown passes Friday to help Shippensburg down Mechanicsburg, 14-10. After falling behind 10-0, Chamberlin found Erby Weller with a 9-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 10-7, and then connected with Amari Kerr for a 34-yard score that proved to be the game-winner for the Greyhounds (5-2, 2-2 Mid-Penn Colonial), according to The Carlisle Sentinel.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
HARRISBURG, PA
Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm

A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
YORK, PA
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County

A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
