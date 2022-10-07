Read full article on original website
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
This Pennsylvania Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenGettysburg, PA
Palmyra field hockey blanks Red Land in Mid-Penn Keystone tilt
Palmyra used a well-balanced offensive performance to down Red Land in divisional action Monday afternoon. Four different players found the back of the net for the Cougars. Hadley Hoffsmith, Avery Russell, Mallory Hudson, and Alicia Battistelli each netted one goal in the victory. Battistelli and Keely Bowers tallied one assist apiece. Haleigh Lambert stopped all four shots that she faced to earn the shutout between the pipes.
Isabella Buehrle’s two-goal outing leads Middletown girls soccer past Susquehanna Twp.
In a Mid-Penn Capital showdown, Middletown picked up a 3-0 victory against Susquehanna Twp. Monday. Isabella Buehrle netted two goals to pace the Blue Raiders offensively. Teammate Jayla Koser chipped in one goal in the victory. Julia Hughes accounted for one assist, while Keeper Cadence Lines turned away both shots that she faced to earn the shutout.
Cara Cronin’s 2 goals help Hershey take down Mechanicsburg in dominant win
MECHANICSBURG— The last time Hershey and Mechanicsburg squared off in a field hockey match it was a tight battle, however, it was the Wildcats that walked away with a 2-1 win when it was all said and done. But on Monday at Soldiers at Sailors Memorial Park when the...
Central Dauphin boys soccer keeps strong campaign rolling with tightly-contested victory against Chambersburg
In Mid-Penn Commonwealth play, Central Dauphin (11-1) picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chambersburg Monday. Jeremiah Craig found the back of the net in the 27th minute to give the Rams a 1-0 lead in what proved to be the decisive moment of the contest. Finn Garner earned the assist on Craig’s tally.
Tai San, Liam Stockbauer propel Mechanicsburg boys soccer to emphatic win over New Oxford
Mechanicsburg (8-4-1) cruised to a decisive 4-1 victory in nonconference boys soccer action against New Oxford Monday. Tai San and Liam Stockbauer each netted two goals to provide the catalyst for the Wildcats offensively. Teammates Jackson Drenning, Shuayb Billow, Silas Miller, and Reece Brown were each credited with one assist in the win.
Chambersburg, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Northern girls soccer ups its winning streak to 9 games with 4-2 win over Boiling Springs
DILLSBURG - Northern has been one of the hottest teams in the Mid-Penn this season so Monday was more of the same for Seth Lehman’s crew. The Polar Bears (13-1) rode an eight game winning streak into the matchup with Boiling Springs, and made it nine on the way out with a 4-2 win.
West Perry boys soccer overcomes early deficit, avoids upset in 2-1 win over Big Spring
Big Spring jumped out to a first-half lead, but West Perry bounced back in the second half to fend off the upset and secure a 2-1 victory Monday. Jake Morgan converted a penalty kick for the Bulldogs mid-way through the first half to build a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs held...
Brady Heiser, Jayden Johnson combine to lead Gettysburg past Waynesboro
It is Gettysburg’s first season back in the Mid-Penn and the list of schools who wish that wasn’t so — or that the Warriors would have at least waited another year — continues to grow. Waynesboro joined the ranks Friday falling at Gettysburg, 21-10.
Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23
CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
Jana Strait’s huge performance lifts Millersburg girls soccer to decisive win over Halifax
Jana Strait turned in a huge outing to propel Millersburg to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Halifax Monday. Strait led the Indians with four goals and one assist. Gracie Griffiths chipped in one goal and one assist, while Ava Matter and Aryana Willier each tallied one assist, respectively.
Cumberland Valley’s Riya Srinivas takes home Mid-Penn No. 1 singles tennis title, Eagles earn district doubles title
When Riya Srinivas went down 40-0 in a 5-3 opening set at Monday’s Mid-Penn girls tennis championships, she didn’t panic. In fact, she had her opponent—Mechanicsburg’s Ryma Saha—right where she wanted her.
Bamm Appleby’s three INTs in Steel-High debut help Rollers score easy win against Camp Hill
STEELTON— Bamm Appleby played his first game as a Steel-High Roller Saturday and if his performance on the field was any indication there are big things ahead for him in the program. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior, who transferred to Steel-High after Middletown cancelled its season due to hazing incidents...
Tucker Chamberlin’s 2 TD passes help Shippensburg take down Mechanicsburg
Tucker Chamberlin tossed a pair of touchdown passes Friday to help Shippensburg down Mechanicsburg, 14-10. After falling behind 10-0, Chamberlin found Erby Weller with a 9-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 10-7, and then connected with Amari Kerr for a 34-yard score that proved to be the game-winner for the Greyhounds (5-2, 2-2 Mid-Penn Colonial), according to The Carlisle Sentinel.
Chambersburg roundup: Red-hot volleyball team picks up 2 more wins
Chambersburg 3, New Oxford 0; Chbg 3, Red Lion 0: The Trojans competed in a tri-meet at New Oxford Saturday and picked up a pair of non-league wins, shutting out the Colonials and the Lions. Against NO, Chambersburg won games of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-15; and the scores were 25-19,...
Complete effort leads Harrisburg to 52-0 homecoming win over CD East
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Harrisburg has things firing on all cylinders at just the right time. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
Harrisburg defeats CD East 52-0 in high school football Archbishop Ryan 20, Lansdale Catholic 17. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Reported bomb threat at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to officials from the Central Dauphin School District, a bomb threat was reported at Landis Field, where Central Dauphin High School plays football, on the evening of Friday, Oct. 7. The school district reported that local law enforcement and K9 units thoroughly searched Landis...
Student-athlete found dead in central Pa. dorm
A York College of Pennsylvania student was found unresponsive in his dorm room Saturday. Andrew Ruehlicke, of the class of 2024, was found unresponsive in his room and was later pronounced dead, according to a news release from Rick T. Satterlee, dean of student development. There is no threat to...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
