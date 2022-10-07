Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Haunts & Happenings 2022 (updated 10/10)
Here’s a look at the local haunts and happenings on tap throughout the region in coming weeks. To share an event in our list, email the details to cmusick@timesnews.net. Before venturing out, we always recommend checking in with hosting organizations for any weather updates or schedule changes:. • Haunted...
Kingsport Times-News
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside and surrounding...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city staff highlighting celebrity goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The latest celebrities, though, aren't even people. They are goats — superstar goats.
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library
KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."
Kingsport Times-News
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU's campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Vehicle burns on side of I-26 E in Johnson City
A vehicle fire at mile marker 18 on I-26 eastbound closed both lanes earlier Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Health accepting hat, scarf donations for chemo patients
From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities....
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a class in wire wrap jewelry making in November. In the two-hour session, participants will create one complete wire-wrapped pendant with a semiprecious gemstone wrapped in fine copper or silver wire (your choice). The fee for the instruction, supplies, knowledge and complete pendant is $75. All materials will be provided. Students will have the option to add on a “to-go” kit for supplies to make an additional pendant at home, using their new skills (an additional $25). The class will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Kingsport Renaissance Arts Center. Register online at www.EngageKingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi County Apple Festival sees successful first day
Artisans, crafters and shoppers alike all packed into downtown Erwin for the 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival’s kickoff on Friday. The festival brings over 350 vendors and over 100,000 visitors from across the region to Erwin. The Apple Festival will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://unicoicountyapplefestival.com/.
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, next Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most travelled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend. The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years. “Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” […]
Kingsport Times-News
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT — A local church hosted its annual burial service on Saturday to honor and remember people whose bodies were unclaimed. The event started with a procession from Shades of Grace United Methodist Church to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Johnson City Press
Church's Pumpkin Patch serves up fun, good will
KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church has plenty of both to go around. “Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children's and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
Kingsport Times-News
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
wjhl.com
Introducing Spring Street Sandwich Company & Bar
Amy takes us for a visit to this brand new restaurant and bar located in downtown Johnson City!
Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
Kingsport Times-News
Embrace and celebrate the changing seasons
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. No doubt you have heard the saying “busy as a bee.” While driving around, I observed another animal getting busy. It was a bushy-tailed squirrel. In all the neighborhoods I visited, squirrels were scampering a happy dance across the lawns and up the trees. The cloudy skies, drizzly rain and reduced temperatures signaled their instincts to enjoy — but to prepare for — the change.
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
