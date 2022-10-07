The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a class in wire wrap jewelry making in November. In the two-hour session, participants will create one complete wire-wrapped pendant with a semiprecious gemstone wrapped in fine copper or silver wire (your choice). The fee for the instruction, supplies, knowledge and complete pendant is $75. All materials will be provided. Students will have the option to add on a “to-go” kit for supplies to make an additional pendant at home, using their new skills (an additional $25). The class will be offered from 2-4 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the Kingsport Renaissance Arts Center. Register online at www.EngageKingsport.com or call 423-392-8414.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO