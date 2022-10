The Elon University men’s soccer team huddles prior to its match against William & Mary at Rudd Field on Oct. 8. The teams tied 0-0. Colonial Athletic Association rivals clashed tonight atRudd Field as Elon University men’s soccer hosted The Tribe of William & Mary. Although the game ended in a 0-0 draw, the scoreboard only told half the story, as the Phoenix had chance after chance but simply could not find the back of the net.

