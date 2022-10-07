ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Makenzi Ridley shooting: CPD not ready to press charges

By Kerry Charles
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLKN5_0iPMsGyI00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Wednesday they are not ready to press charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021.

“That case tugs at my heartstrings, all the cases tug at my heartstrings, especially when you’re talking about minors, you’re talking about young people that had their whole lives ahead of them,” said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

This past June marked a year since the shooting outside Far East Side Community Center, claiming the life of the 17-year-old who had just graduated from Northland High School. Still, no arrests have been made in the case.

Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail

“It pisses me off more actually because I feel like nothing’s been done,” said Ridley’s mother, Seneca Ridley-Turner. “So, I’m upset in that way. I miss her deeply.”

In late January, the Columbus Division of Police released video showing two suspects running from the scene. One appears to have dropped, then picked up a gun.

Weeks before NBC4’s Kerry Charles spoke with Ridley’s parents, Charles requested but did not receive an interview with Bryant. She said she recently learned several of NBC4’s requests went unanswered. So, she made herself available on Wednesday.

Charles wanted to ask, among other things, why it took so long for the surveillance video to be released.

“I’m going to be candid with you, we don’t necessarily always get it right. That is our goal, we’re human, we work very hard to make sure we’re doing what’s best for the case, for the family, best for the community,” said Bryant.

Bryant was joined by Assistant Chief Greg Bodker and Deputy Chief Smith Weir.

“Sometimes I think there, what some might call a delay in us getting a video out or any information out, and that’s because internally we’re having those conversation ‘when’s the right time’ at what point do release this,” said Weir.

Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death

“You have to weigh the appropriate time to release the video because what we see sometimes is that if people know you have the video. They may disappear, things may occur where it may potentially tank your case,” said Bryant.

Bodker said, since stepping into his role in January, there has been a shift in getting information to the public.

“We have made it a priority to get video evidence out, if and when we can, sometimes that’s difficult based upon the volume of evidence but sometimes we’re able to do that quickly,” said Bodker.

Bodker said they are not at the point yet where they can press charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the North Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that two or three people fled the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old brings gun to Columbus school: police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus City Schools’ elementary school, according to police. Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m. for a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#Violent Crime#Columbus Police#Northland High School
10TV

Teenage girl critically injured in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one teenager was shot at Franklin Park on the near east side Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. A dispatcher said several teens were fighting at the park when shots were fired. A teenage...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot when confronting suspect in months-old incident

Columbus police said a man in southwest Columbus was shot Saturday after confronting the suspected shooter about an unspecified incident from months ago. Police: Man shot when confronting suspect in months-old …. Columbus police said a man in southwest Columbus was shot Saturday after confronting the suspected shooter about an...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Teen critical after shooting near Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting near Franklin Park in Columbus Monday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3SSFlx1. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting near Franklin Park in Columbus Monday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3SSFlx1. Ohio U.S. Senate debate:...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 indicted after Grove City officers injured while trying to make arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman were indicted more than a week after two Grove City police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest late September. The Grove City Division of Police said two officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road on Sept. 29 when they located 24-year-old Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 dead, 3 injured in southwest Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in southwest Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash happened in Jackson Township on state Route 104, south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. A Dodge Stealth driving...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family of South Linden shooting victim shares update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family members of a central Ohio woman shot two weeks ago said she keeps getting better, but still has a long road ahead. 33-year-old Marissa Jones was shot last month. As of this week, all suspects have been arrested. Marissa’s older sister, Aleshia Osley, said that brings a bit of relief. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m. Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy