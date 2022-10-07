Makenzi Ridley shooting: CPD not ready to press charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Wednesday they are not ready to press charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021.

“That case tugs at my heartstrings, all the cases tug at my heartstrings, especially when you’re talking about minors, you’re talking about young people that had their whole lives ahead of them,” said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

This past June marked a year since the shooting outside Far East Side Community Center, claiming the life of the 17-year-old who had just graduated from Northland High School. Still, no arrests have been made in the case.

“It pisses me off more actually because I feel like nothing’s been done,” said Ridley’s mother, Seneca Ridley-Turner. “So, I’m upset in that way. I miss her deeply.”

In late January, the Columbus Division of Police released video showing two suspects running from the scene. One appears to have dropped, then picked up a gun.

Weeks before NBC4’s Kerry Charles spoke with Ridley’s parents, Charles requested but did not receive an interview with Bryant. She said she recently learned several of NBC4’s requests went unanswered. So, she made herself available on Wednesday.

Charles wanted to ask, among other things, why it took so long for the surveillance video to be released.

“I’m going to be candid with you, we don’t necessarily always get it right. That is our goal, we’re human, we work very hard to make sure we’re doing what’s best for the case, for the family, best for the community,” said Bryant.

Bryant was joined by Assistant Chief Greg Bodker and Deputy Chief Smith Weir.

“Sometimes I think there, what some might call a delay in us getting a video out or any information out, and that’s because internally we’re having those conversation ‘when’s the right time’ at what point do release this,” said Weir.

“You have to weigh the appropriate time to release the video because what we see sometimes is that if people know you have the video. They may disappear, things may occur where it may potentially tank your case,” said Bryant.

Bodker said, since stepping into his role in January, there has been a shift in getting information to the public.

“We have made it a priority to get video evidence out, if and when we can, sometimes that’s difficult based upon the volume of evidence but sometimes we’re able to do that quickly,” said Bodker.

Bodker said they are not at the point yet where they can press charges.

