Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This Texas Based Tea Room Will Be Opening Soon In Nacogdoches
It's tea time in Nacogdoches again and this time it's an Amarillo-based chain that already has shops all over Texas. It's called HTeaO and it will soon add the oldest town to its list of locations. They will be located at 123 East Austin Street off of North Street down...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
KTRE
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
inforney.com
Fans react to inaugural Rose City Music Festival
Music fans from different areas of East Texas screamed and jumped with excitement on Saturday night at the downtown Tyler Square for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Cherish Green, from Nacogdoches, started a chant that echoed, “Nelly, Nelly, Nelly” among VIP crowd members. “I’m in love,” she...
ketk.com
Dawson Pendergrass :CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week
Tyler, Texas (KETK)Dawson Pendergrass our Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week. Watch the video above to see all that he has accomplished, and once again congrats to Dawson.
ketk.com
This year’s Union Hill pumpkin patch is in full swing
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Last week kicked off the second year of the Union Hill pumpkin patch in Brownsboro. This year’s event activities include picking pumpkins, a corn cannon, inflatable slides, and even a hay maze. Families from all around East Texas are showing up, ready to pick...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
inforney.com
Thousands gather for inaugural Rose City Music Festival featuring Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III
Approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival put on by Townsquare Media. The first-ever event offered something for everyone with several different genres of music on the festival’s lineup. The lineup spanned generations and catered to multiple musical styles, according to event organizers.
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Rose City Music Festival crowd shots
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
KTRE
Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
KLTV
Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally. Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.
ketk.com
Small Town Salute: Frankston named after woman who donated land to city
FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – Frankston is in Anderson County and about 1,200 people live there. Two theories are given as to how Frankston got its name. The one most accepted is that Frankston was named for Frankie Miller, a young woman who donated land for the downtown city park.
84-year-old man killed in wreck involving truck towing trailer in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An elderly man was killed Monday morning after a wreck involving a truck towing a trailer in Jacksonville. A 2013 Dodge pickup was traveling east bound on East Rusk Street in Jacksonville just after 10 a.m. while towing a trailer, which started to sway and eventually became uncontrollable, police said.
ketk.com
Campos lifts Stephen F Austin over Abilene Christian 41-38
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Chris Campos kicked a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Stephen F. Austin outlasted Abilene Christian 41-38 on Saturday night. Campos’ winning kick came after Abilene Christian’s Blair Zepeda was short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt with 4 seconds remaining. Xavier Gipson returned the attempt 41 yards and a personal foul on the Wildcats added 15 yards and extended the game one play – setting up Campos’ game-winner.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KLTV
Gregg County declares November adoption month
KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director, Whitney Burran about October being domestic violence awareness month. The Gregg County Commissioners proclaimed November 2022 to be National Adoption Month on Monday morning, “celebrating a family for every child.”. Nacogdoches Festival aims to educate public...
