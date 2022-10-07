ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7

LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
GLADEWATER, TX
KTRE

More East Texans hunting, fishing for food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Fans react to inaugural Rose City Music Festival

Music fans from different areas of East Texas screamed and jumped with excitement on Saturday night at the downtown Tyler Square for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Cherish Green, from Nacogdoches, started a chant that echoed, “Nelly, Nelly, Nelly” among VIP crowd members. “I’m in love,” she...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

This year’s Union Hill pumpkin patch is in full swing

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Last week kicked off the second year of the Union Hill pumpkin patch in Brownsboro. This year’s event activities include picking pumpkins, a corn cannon, inflatable slides, and even a hay maze. Families from all around East Texas are showing up, ready to pick...
BROWNSBORO, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Thousands gather for inaugural Rose City Music Festival featuring Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III

Approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival put on by Townsquare Media. The first-ever event offered something for everyone with several different genres of music on the festival’s lineup. The lineup spanned generations and catered to multiple musical styles, according to event organizers.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Rose City Music Festival crowd shots

Approximately 7,000 people made their way to the Tyler downtown Square on Saturday for the inaugural Rose City Festival put on by Townsquare Media. The first-ever event offered something for everyone with several different genres of music on the festival’s lineup. The lineup spanned generations and caters to multiple musical styles, according to event organizers.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

A New Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas

If you love Italian food, you are about to get a new option in the oldest town. Local favorite, Roma's Italian Bistro, is coming to downtown Nacogdoches. It will be located on the corner of East Main Street and South Pecan and could include the adjoining pocket park at 104 South Pecan. There is so much history in that part of downtown, and the building is already getting a makeover to become a restaurant.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally. Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

Campos lifts Stephen F Austin over Abilene Christian 41-38

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Chris Campos kicked a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Stephen F. Austin outlasted Abilene Christian 41-38 on Saturday night. Campos’ winning kick came after Abilene Christian’s Blair Zepeda was short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt with 4 seconds remaining. Xavier Gipson returned the attempt 41 yards and a personal foul on the Wildcats added 15 yards and extended the game one play – setting up Campos’ game-winner.
ABILENE, TX
KLTV

Gregg County declares November adoption month

KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks to Family Crisis Center of East Texas executive director, Whitney Burran about October being domestic violence awareness month. The Gregg County Commissioners proclaimed November 2022 to be National Adoption Month on Monday morning, “celebrating a family for every child.”. Nacogdoches Festival aims to educate public...
GREGG COUNTY, TX

