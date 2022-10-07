ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama baseball player Davis Heller dies at 22

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
Davis Heller, a former Alabama baseball player, died on Wednesday. He was 22.

He transferred to North Greenville University in South Carolina this offseason after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Heller passed away in his off-campus apartment, the school announced. An investigation is ongoing, but the announcement said initial indications are that Heller died of natural causes.

Heller was a native of Gilbert, Arizona and pursuing a major in strategic communications.

"Our baseball program is heartbroken over the loss of an amazing human being and brother in Christ,” NGU coach Landon Powell said in the announcement. “Davis was a positive force everywhere he went. A gentle giant who greeted everyone with a smile and constantly uplifted those around him. An example of what a great teammate should be, Davis has left a lasting legacy on this program. A great competitor, but even better friend to those who got to know him.”

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Heller played in 23 games. He was named to the SEC spring academic honor roll in both seasons.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Heller family," Alabama baseball tweeted Thursday. "Davis was loved by everyone and a friend to all. He will be missed."

He began his college baseball career at South Mountain Community College during the 2020 season. Before that, Heller played for Mequite High School in Arizona. He earned all-state honors three times during that time.

