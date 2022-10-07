Pocono Mountains United Way pres. visits White House to discuss impacts of federal funding

Pocono Mountains United Way President and CEO Michael Tukeva was one of 50 community leaders and elected officials to attend a White House meeting on the local impact of federal funding Thursday, Sept. 29.

On Sept. 29, the Biden-Harris Administration hosted the Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania event in Washington, D.C., where attendees discussed how federal funding, including the American Rescue Plan, affected commonwealth communities.

The half-day forum featured senior officials of the administration, including President Joe Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Discussion focused on the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan, Inflation Reduction Act, and CHIPS and Science Act, along with the continued partnership between state, local and federal leaders to continue the lasting impact from those initiatives.

This was the third Communities in Action event in a series of forums that will take place at the White House, with the goal of meeting with leaders from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and tribal leaders.

Tukeva was one of three United Way leaders, including those of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and United Way of Bucks County, to attend the event, noting that he thanked his team for their hard work before and after the meeting.

"It was a privilege to represent our organization, and all of the hard work that my team put in for the last almost three years now. We've had an incredible team members that continue to raise their hand, work late, put in extra hours, lean into developing new programs that they basically needed to build from the ground up, to ensure that we could be responsive and support the residents of our community," Tukeva said.

Tukeva noted Pocono Mountains United Way jumped into action early in the pandemic, reaching out to community partners to ensure those in need of programs and services could get that assistance as soon as possible. Part of that mission involved reimagining how these options were offered to the community.

"That was moving programs offline at first, that was by creating automated, streamlined systems. And when creating new programs, it was to be thorough as possible in the protocol and procedures, so that any additional person that we added to the team had a very strong playbook on how to deliver the program," Tukeva said, adding "we developed programs and did them at a scale that our community has never seen before."

In a year-and-a-half, Pocono Mountains United Way was able to provide $17 million in rent and utility assitance to residents, $12 million of which came directly from the organization itself.

"They're creating the right systems, the right checks and balances, so that we can do it correctly," Tukeva said. "And in fact, we actually developed a fraud detection program that was embraced at the state level there because we want to make sure that we are supporting families that are in need, and making sure that the dollars are getting to go to the households that genuinely need it."

Not ones to rest on their laurels, Pocono Mountains United Way is thinking of the future and the challenges it may bring to those in northeastern Pennsylvania. Tukeva said this will entail exploring social determinants of health,

"That's a new kind of term for a lot of folks, but social determinants of health are essentially all of the things in life that affect one's health. And that is predominantly affordable housing. So we are dedicating a lot of resources not just to rent assistance, but how do we create more front doors in in our community?" Tukeva said, adding PMUW is looking into private/public partnerships to help residents which home ownership, a significant means of building wealth.

Other focal points will include support for the community's physical and mental health, in addition to overcoming barriers to employment.

Tukeva said he was excited to attend the White House event in order to hear "how other communities are are responding, rebuilding, reimagining what their communities can be," noting he was inspired to see people from different backgrounds working toward a collective cause.

"They're recognizing that we have to focus on policy, not politics. Those are the areas that I get excited about," Tukeva said. "We have amazing leaders in our community that have a variety of political beliefs, and that's okay. What we need is for our community to see how symbiotic our relationships are, and how we can put community first and that's what United Way is all about."

