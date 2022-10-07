ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Coast Guard Academy settles suit over cadets-with-kids ban

By Associated Press
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPylN_0iPMrpSa00

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday.

Isaak Olson sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months from graduating, with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer, when he disclosed in 2014 that his fiancée had given birth to their first child, according the lawsuit.

“No one should ever have to choose between the honor of being a Coast Guard cadet and the honor of being a parent,” Olson said Thursday in a statement released by his lawyers. He said he was “thankful the academy has reached a settlement that recognizes my right to both.”

The Coast Guard Academy confirmed the settlement but didn’t give details.

Olson was expelled under an academy regulation that barred cadets from having “any maternal or paternal obligation or responsibility,” according to the lawsuit. Olson’s lawyers said the policy still stands.

Olson learned of his fiancée’s pregnancy in April of his junior year, and the baby was born in August 2013, according to the lawsuit. It said he was never asked about dependents until he got a duty screening application in March 2014 and disclosed the child’s birth.

The couple had Olson’s parental rights terminated in hopes of enabling him to graduate, and he later went through a long administrative process to try to get his status restored, to no avail, according to his lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Connecticut, and Yale Law School’s Veterans Legal Services Clinic.

Along the way, Olson enlisted in the Coast Guard, and the couple married and had another child, the attorneys said. He is now an aviation maintenance technician, stationed in Alaska.

The lawsuit sought his commission and back pay, since he makes less than he would as an officer. The ACLU said there is no financial component to the settlement, but it does include a statement that will allow him to apply to be commissioned as an officer.

“Becoming a parent shouldn’t be seen as a hardship,” Olson said in his statement. “I look forward to the day that cadets are given the same rights as the rest of the service.”

The federal law that funded and authorized the Defense Department for the 2022 fiscal year gives the military until the end of December to craft “regulations that include the option to preserve parental guardianship rights” for cadets or midshipmen who become pregnant or father children while at one of the department’s service academies.

The law applies to the U.S. Military Academy, the Naval Academy and the Air Force Academy — but not to the Coast Guard Academy, which is run by the Department of Homeland Security.

The academy said in a statement that there is ongoing litigation on the subject, so it wouldn’t comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police searching for missing 42-year-old Voluntown man

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 42-year-old man reported missing from Voluntown. Anthony Grillo was last seen Thursday, according to police. Officials think he may be driving a 2021 white Ford F250 with the license plate 1146CW. He is five feet, nine inches tall and […]
VOLUNTOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
State
Alaska State
New London, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Police: 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman attacked by stranger while exercising

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 70-year-old Windsor Locks woman was sent to the hospital Thursday after being ambushed during her workout, according to police. The woman was “exercise walk-jogging” at about 10 a.m. on Old County Road when a stranger ran up behind her and punched her in the head, according to Windsor Locks […]
WTNH

Norwich man brought to hospital after fiery car crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwich man has been brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a telephone pole. The accident happened at around 3:30 pm on Saturday, police said. The victim has not yet been identified. After crashing into the pole, the car came to rest with downed wires […]
WTNH

MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield

UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
ENFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Naval Academy#U S Military Academy#U S Coast Guard Academy#The Coast Guard Academy
WTNH

Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
WTNH

16-year-old charged in Sept. shooting: Hamden PD

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police said they charged a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday in connection to a shooting investigation that began on Sept. 24, where a woman was unintentionally shot in her home. The original incident took place on Butler Street around 10 p.m. when Hamden officers responded to the scene on reports of […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut dog rescue needs all dogs adopted within a month

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Middlebury dog rescue is pleading with the community after announcing it needs to close its doors until further notice. Brass City Rescue Alliance announced on Facebook that due to medical circumstances among staff it needs to close its doors until further notice. The shelter is making an emergency plea for […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
WTNH

UConn Health, NAACP partner to help former inmates get a second chance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – UConn Health and the NAACP have announced a new strategic partnership to help formerly incarcerated people who want a second chance. Corrie Betts spent three years in prison, and now he runs a substance abuse program in Hartford and spearheads the NAACP’s Million Jobs Campaign. “You have to put in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy