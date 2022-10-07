ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bootlegger George Remus | Enquirer historic front pages from Oct. 7

By The Enquirer
 4 days ago
Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on October 7 in years ranging from 1871 to 2010. Headlines include bootlegger George Remus killing his wife in 1927, the Fountain Square statue unveiled in 1871 and John F. Kennedy campaigning in Cincinnati in 1960. Plus, more Reds post-season play.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com. Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com.

