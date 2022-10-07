ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Dantzler added to Vikings' Week 5 injury report

By Jonathan Harrison
The Vikings added corner Cam Dantzler to the injury report ahead of a showdown with the Bears.

Cam Dantzler’s availability this weekend was put into question after he showed up on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant.

Coming off what Dantzler’s teammate Patrick Peterson deemed “one of his better games since we've been playing together," the third-year cornerback popped up on the team's injury report with a hip injury. Dantzler was listed as a full participant Wednesday but was downgraded as limited participant on Thursday.

According to PFF , Dantzler was the second highest-graded Vikings defender in their 28-25 win over the Saints in London with an 85.9 overall grade – the third best grade of his young career.

The 24-year-old corner joins fellow corner Andrew Booth Jr. on the injury report. Booth has been inactive all season due to a quad injury. The next man up if Dantzler is limited or unable to play against the Bears is rookie Akayleb Evans.

The Vikings are set to face the worst passing attack in the league when the Bears come to U.S. Bank Stadium. Chicago has passed for only 390 yards in four games, led by quarterback Justin Fields who has already been sacked 16 times.

Meanwhile, linebacker Za’Darius Smith was once again a limited participant with a knee injury. He played through the injury in London against the Saints. Tight end Ben Ellefson and wide receiver Jalen Nailor both popped up for the first time this week as limited participants with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively.

As for the Bears, they have a longer injury list with starting running back David Montgomery being limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

Starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson was listed as DNP for the second day in a row with a quad injury while starting defensive tackle Justin Jones popped up Thursday with a hip injury.

The Vikings and Bears play at noon Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

