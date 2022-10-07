How to watch Air Force football at Utah State on Saturday

Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun on the sidelines during the Falcons’ game against the Navy Midshipmen at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (The Gazette, Parker Seibold) Parker Seibold/ The Gazette

Air Force plays the first of two consecutive Mountain West road games when it travels to Utah State at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on FS1, which can be found on channel 11.1 in Colorado Springs on Comcast/Infinity (Channel 55/775 HD), DirecTV (Channel 219) and Dish (Channel 150). The game will also be streamed through Fox Sports website and app.

The broadcast team will be Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Charles Arbuckle (analyst).

The radio broadcast will be carried on KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs and 104.3 the Fan in Denver.

Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the radio call.