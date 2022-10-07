Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek over Absegami - Girls soccer recap
Corinne Morgan scored two goals as Cedar Creek defeated Absegami, 3-1, in Galloway. Natalie Eifert added a goal and Olivia Vanelli had 11 saves for Cedar Creek (9-3), which was tied 1-1 at halftime. Julia Hartman had a goal for Absegami (4-5) and Averie Wiedeman made 12 saves. The N.J....
Haddonfield over Haddon Township - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe scored a pair of goals and Allison Baxter recorded all three assists to lead Haddonfield to a 3-0 win over Haddon Township in Westmont. Tighe increased her season total to a team-high 14 goals. Grace Duffey also scored for Haddonfield, and all three goals were headers off corner kicks.
Burlington Township over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Fitch scored twice to lead Burlington Township in a 3-2 in over Holy Cross Prep, in Burlington. Holy Cross Prep (4-7) led 2-1 at the half, but Burlington Twp outscored the road team 2-0 in the second half. Ian Brown added on a goal and an assist to the...
Pennsauken over Cherry Hill East- Field hockey recap
Imani Vega, Jaylin Fisher, and Kylie Le each scored for Pennsauken in a 3-1 win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Kyla Marshall and Stephanie Kranefield each had an assist for Pennsauken (10-2), which snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Gabriella Brejcha made five saves in the win.
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
Somerset County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 10
Ella Reed had a goal and an assist, lifting 12th-seeded Mount St. Mary to a 3-2 overtime victory over 13th-seeded Montgomery in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Watchung. Joy Zamora and Fiorella Perone scored a goal apiece for Mount St. Mary (3-10), which trailed 2-1 at...
Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) over St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Timothy Cranga netted an overtime game-winner to pus Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to a 2-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Edison. Cranga’s game-winner came in the 86th minute, and was his second scoring strike of the day. Cranga’s first goal came in the 33rd minute. Aiden Long assisted on both goals.
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley...
No. 11 Elizabeth over Monroe- Boys soccer recap
Brandon Quishpi-Aquiles had a goal and an assist to lead Elizabeth, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 win over Monroe at Rutgers University in Newark. Andy Alvarez and Danilo Fuentes each scored a goal for Elizabeth (9-4), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Monroe fell to 8-6...
No. 7 Westfield over No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Boys soccer recap
Zachary Preucil scored the game’s only goal 13 minutes into the first half off an assist from Ryan Bertch as Westfield, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged No. 8 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 1-0 in Scotch Plains. One goal was enough for Michael Lieberman, who made three saves to...
Wardlaw-Hartridge over Middlesex - Boys soccer recap
Amandeep Bahia scored one goal and assisted on the other as Wardlaw-Hartridge cooled off Middlesex with a 2-1 victory in Edison. Matthew Faust also scored and Gyrord Gregoire had an assist. Cian Nicholls made nine saves to help Wardlaw-Hartridge improve to 9-4. Middlesex had its six-game winning streak snapped and...
Spotswood over Carteret in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joe Nardino scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Spotswood to a 3-2 win over Carteret in Spotswood. Maks Mroz and Alex Lagowski each scored for Spotswood (7-5-1). George Pereira dished out two assists, while Aiden Scher made four saves in the win. Anthony Bautista and Vincenzo Gancio each...
Freehold Township over Jackson Memorial - Field hockey recap
Faith Kopec and Olivia Smith each scored to lead Freehold Township in a 2-0 win over Jackson Memorial, in Jackson. Samantha Martinho made four saves to earn the shutout for Freehold Township (7-4). Jordan Czaczkowski made nine saves for the Jaguars (3-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Williamstown over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Nasatka netted the sole goal of the game to lead Williamstown to a 1-0 win over Kingsway, in Williamstown. The goal was scored in the opening half, and Riley Baker had the assist. Madison Schill made nine saves to earn the shutout for Williamstown (9-3). Ashley Brown made 11...
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Field hockey: No. 9 Shore downs Red Bank Catholic
Senior Samantha Zacharczyk finished with two goals and an assist while seniors Maddie Malfa and Maggie McCrae had two goals apiece as Shore, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Red Bank Catholic 9-0 in West Long Branch. Sophomore Kendall Bennett and senior Anne Kopec each had a goal...
New Egypt ovr Ranney - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Sample scored to lead New Egypt in a 1-0 win over Ranney, in New Egypt. Tommy Merlucci made even saves to earn the shutout for New Egypt (10-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Gloucester over Lindenwold- Girls soccer recap
Meghan Gorman scored two goals to lead Gloucester to a 4-0 win over Lindenwold in Gloucester. Emily Murrow dished out two assists for Gloucester (6-5-1), which led, 3-0 at halftime. Ava Rodgers and Maya Beringer each chipped in with a goal, while Callie O’Connor made two saves in the win.
