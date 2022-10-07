MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Property owners in Myrtle Beach are being asked to return "clean sand" to the beach to help repair the dune system. City officials said owners can return the sand to the nearest beach access, street end of their property or push clean sand back to the property line towards the beach so Public Works can return the clean sand to the beach.

