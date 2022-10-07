ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Myrtle Beach property owners asked to return 'clean sand' to help with dune repair

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Property owners in Myrtle Beach are being asked to return "clean sand" to the beach to help repair the dune system. City officials said owners can return the sand to the nearest beach access, street end of their property or push clean sand back to the property line towards the beach so Public Works can return the clean sand to the beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Art in the Park celebrates 50 years in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild has been inviting an array of artists to the Grand Strand for five decades. This year's event featured over 70 artists from as far away as South Africa. Artists specialize in forms like painting, woodworking, pottery and photography.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
wpde.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in deadly 2020 Myrtle Beach Cook Out shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, before the start of his trial, a Murrells Inlet man pleaded guilty to charges for a Myrtle Beach shooting. Niko Williams, 25, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday, said Christopher D. Helms, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
#Infrastructure#Golf Course#The River Oaks Golf Club
wpde.com

2 injured after vehicle hits guardrail in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a guardrail in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:46 a.m. to the area of Highway 22 at mile marker 20 west near Highway 905. Lanes of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies search for "person of interest" after incident at Florence CVS

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they need your help in locating a "person of interest" in an investigation. The incident took place around 12:42 p.m., on October 1, at the CVS Drug Store located on Second Loop Road in Florence, according to deputies.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Conway business hosts fundraiser for suicide prevention

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, folks tailgated at Coastal Ale House to raise money for suicide prevention. People paid to participate in a cornhole tournament. The money went to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. This organization provides resources for those struggling with mental health. They also provide...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating after body found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on a scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor said the community is...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
FLORENCE, SC

