Read full article on original website
Related
myrewind935.com
Push for pro-choice votes
The Resistor Sisterhood held a rally outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Springfield Saturday to call attention to the pro-choice agenda, much if not all of which depends on electing like-minded candidates next month. The Sisterhood has various cohorts. Patti Pace-Halpin is co-leader of the group’s reproductive rights task force....
myrewind935.com
Saturday night campout for homeless Vets
Fifth Street Renaissance and SARA Center hosted their 5th Annual Campout for Homeless Veterans on Saturday night and into Sunday morning on the campus of the Springfield Art Association at 700 North 4th Street in Springfield. The goal, to raise awareness of homelessness among veterans and the unique challenges they...
Comments / 0