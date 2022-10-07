Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
Related
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
‘Diane Sawyer of SD’ or Crabby Anchor? Sandra Maas’ KUSI Suit Could be Killed
In her final years with KUSI News, Sandra Maas was not a happy anchor, according to the station’s lawyers. After taping one promotional spot, Maas allegedly threw down her earpiece to the production crew and stormed off, saying: “I [effing] hate this place . … I’m over it.”
Marine Recruit, 18, Collapses, Dies During Camp Pendleton Training
An 18-year-old Marine recruit collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton and later died at the Marine Corps base hospital, officials said. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the hospital, USMC Capt. Joshua D. Collins said. While engaged in scheduled training,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
onscene.tv
Major Injury Wrong-Way DUI Crash | San Diego
10.07.2022 | 6:53 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the car with the least damage was northbound on Florida Dr and went into the southbound lanes. She collided with the female driver of the other car that was southbound head-on. The female driver of the other car had minor injuries, the female passenger suffered a compound fracture to her wrist/arm. Both victims were transported to Mercy Hospital. The female that hit the two, was “Tested and Arrested” for DUI, after refusing to complete the Field Sobriety Test. Florida Dr is closed in both directions for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
sandiegomagazine.com
"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal
Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
San Diego Residents Travel To Tijuana To Fill Up Their Tanks For Less
Gas stations in Tijuana are providing San Diego residents with a haven from historically high fuel prices.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
University of Arizona murder suspect's troubled past in San Diego
Court documents reveal a woman filed a restraining order against the suspected shooter in 2020, stating he harassed and stalked her while he was a teaching assistant at San Diego State University.
kusi.com
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity
Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America
Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
NBC San Diego
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
Man arrested in shooting death of another in San Diego
A 42-year-old man was arrested and suspected of murdering a 55-year-old man, according to San Diego Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
Body found burned, shot to death in National City
A victim was found burned, shot to death in National City. Police believe the man was killed in a San Diego neighborhood. ABC 10News spoke with the suspect's neighbors.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
Comments / 0