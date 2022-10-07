ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
onscene.tv

Major Injury Wrong-Way DUI Crash | San Diego

10.07.2022 | 6:53 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the car with the least damage was northbound on Florida Dr and went into the southbound lanes. She collided with the female driver of the other car that was southbound head-on. The female driver of the other car had minor injuries, the female passenger suffered a compound fracture to her wrist/arm. Both victims were transported to Mercy Hospital. The female that hit the two, was “Tested and Arrested” for DUI, after refusing to complete the Field Sobriety Test. Florida Dr is closed in both directions for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal

Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Diaz
Person
Jojo
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lex#Mexico#Tijuana#Boxing#Combat#Bxng Club#Nabo Welterweight#World Champion
inewsource

Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America

Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted Over San Diego County Mountains

Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments

The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy