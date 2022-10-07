ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Avelo Airlines hits 500K customers out of Tweed-New Haven Airport

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeiN7_0iPMqMCE00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines has surpassed 500,000 customers — and 10,000 flights — out of the Tweed-New Haven Airport since the company began flying from the area late last year, the airline announced Thursday.

It hit the 10,000th flight Thursday evening. The flight, dubbed the “Pizza Express,” flies between Chicago and New Haven.

Thursday night, each customer on the flight received a free roundtrip ticket. The airline also brought a Chicago blues performance to Gate 3 to give customers a preview of the Windy City.

“This double milestone spotlights Tweed’s growing popularity among Connecticut residents and out-of-state visitors,” Andrew Levy, the chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines, said in the written announcement. “Over the past 11 months, half-a-million travelers have discovered the convenience, affordability and choice Avelo has introduced to Southern Connecticut. For years, this region has asked for nonstop air service to popular destinations like Chicago. This evening’s flight between The Second City and Tweed — which represents Avelo’s 10,000 th flight as an airline — exemplifies the excitement our Customers have about all 14 nonstop routes we operate from New Haven, as well as the 31 destinations we serve across the country. This is just the beginning!”

The airline is celebrating by offering other flyers a piece of the metaphorical pie(s). One-way flights between New Haven and Chicago start at $39, for those who want a slice of both pizza capitals.

Avela touts that Tweed-New Haven Airport’s traffic has increased 1,150% since the airline moved in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

New Haven ranks among nation’s safest cities for natural disasters

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is among the nation’s most well-protected cities from natural disasters, according to a new WalletHub study released Monday. The city ranks sixth on the list of safest cities in the natural disaster category, which includes factors such the area’s risk of receiving earthquakes, floods, hail, hurricane storm surges, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
ftnnews.com

Cambria Hotels Opens Second Property in Connecticut

The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor is the new four-story, 108-room hotel of Cambria Hotels. The opening marks the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
sheltonherald.com

Rivian eyes Shelton for its only CT electric vehicle service site

SHELTON — A national electric vehicle company is poised to call Shelton home. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked that staff prepare a favorable resolution for an application by Rivian, a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric trucks and vans which is seeking to lease space at 2 Mountain View Drive.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

West Hartford college student raises $2,500 for Hurricane Ian victims

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Hartford woman attending college at the University of Tampa has raised about $2,500 to help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian. Chloe Ottani, a sophomore and Hall High School graduate, started a GoFundMe campaign after the hurricane switched course from Tampa to Fort Meyers only 48 hours before making […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

K-9 called in to track down Fairfield bank robber

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A K-9 was called in Monday afternoon to help officers catch a person who robbed a bank in Fairfield, according to police. Officers received a call at about 3:15 p.m. from the security team at TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Road, according to Fairfield police. The robber demanded money from […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
WTNH

Creations: Madison store employs those with disabilities

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “There’s necklaces, bracelets, earrings,” said 22-year-old Danny Laager, as he shows News 8 around a bright store filled with ethically sourced, artisanally made products from all around the U.S. Another employee, Courtney Dinsky showed off an incredible, spinning globe. “It’s powered by the light and you can put it on your […]
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Groton apartment tenants seek help over mold issue

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Tenants at Branford Manor in Groton say there is a very bad mold problem in the apartments. News 8 got a look inside some of those apartments on Monday. Mold can be seen in the medicine cabinet, shower, and on the ceiling and walls of Sara Alvarez’s bathroom. The City of […]
GROTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Chicago Blues#Conn#Linus Business#Avelo Airlines#Tweed New Haven Airport
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Owner of Bethel bagel shop to open restaurant at former Prime Pub spot in Stony Hill

BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
BETHEL, CT
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
WTNH

East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Haunting at the Ridge debuts at Powder Ridge Mountain Park

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Halloween attraction that started 30 years ago is making its debut at Powder Ridge Mountain Park in Middlefield.  The Haunting at the Ridge is a unique haunted attraction because it starts with a suspenseful 10-minute ski lift to the top of the mountain. Graveyard Productions put on the attraction. It has […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy