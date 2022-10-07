Read full article on original website
Feds Say New York Man Tried to Smuggle Snakes in His Pants Over Canadian Border
Is that a snake in your pants? In this case, yes. In fact, federal officials say there were three pythons in this dude's trousers. But as humorous as this may all sound, prosecutors are saying this smuggler may be facing a heavy fine, and up to 20 years in prison now.
5 Pawfect Reasons to Spay or Neuter Hudson Valley New York Pets
Have you recently added a pet (or four-legged family member) to your family? Are they already spayed or neutered? Maybe they came to you that way, or maybe you got your little fluffy one from a breeder and you are responsible for taking care of that. Are you legally required...
Burger King Announces “Ghostly” Menu Item Coming to the Hudson Valley
With Halloween not that far off, many businesses are getting into the spirit of the holiday. One major fast food chain has announced a new addition to their menus, that's coming to restaurants in the Hudson Valley and nationwide. It's sort of a new take on an old favorite, but it may be a little hot for some to handle.
These Hudson Valley Fish Tacos Will Change Your Life!
I had a great chance to get away this weekend, and celebrate a friend of mine's birthday. For dinner, we ended up going to this great brewery. In typical fashion, I got myself a margarita and a burger with sautéed mushrooms and onions to munch down on. Immaculate Shrimp...
Greatest Dogs To Add To The Family in New York State
Let's just get this out of the way right from the get-go....who doesn't love dogs? They are literally perfect creatures. We love them, they love us and all they ask for in return are tummy rubs and refills to their food and water bowls. They are giant love bugs who...
Biden Drops Some Solid Poughkeepsie References During Speech
Joe Biden made an impassioned speech at the IBM manufacturing facility in Poughkeepsie, but his knowledge of Poughkeepsie is what really riled up the crowd. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're well aware that the President of the United States made a visit to the Hudson Valley on Thursday. After landing Air Force One at Stewart Airport, Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the IBM plant on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.
“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation
Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started. Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season. "How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student....
Official: Get Free Mammograms With New York State Cancer Services
You always hear about the importance of getting a mammogram, but do you actually get one? How often should you be getting one? The baseline is to get one at the age of 40 and then (according to the American Cancer Society) get one every year between the ages of 45 and 54.
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
