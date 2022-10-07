DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

