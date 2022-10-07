ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Ann Arbor News

Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say

DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
WBIR

TBI investigating after Union Co. deputy found dead inside cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after an East Tennessee deputy was found dead inside his cruiser following reports of a crash early Sunday morning. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road in Maynardville just after midnight Sunday.
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
WTOL-TV

Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
WBIR

1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
WBIR

UT football player faces aggravated assault charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee football player faces a felony assault charge after punching a man Sunday afternoon at a Fort Sanders apartment complex, records state. Jaylen McCollough, a senior starting safety, was being held Sunday night at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on an aggravated...
WKYT 27

Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
WTOL 11

Man shot overnight in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
WBIR

WBIR

