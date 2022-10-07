Read full article on original website
Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say
DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
TBI investigating after Union Co. deputy found dead inside cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after an East Tennessee deputy was found dead inside his cruiser following reports of a crash early Sunday morning. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of Possum Valley Road and Ailor Gap Road in Maynardville just after midnight Sunday.
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
Juvenile shot, house hit by gunfire in east Toledo Sunday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening. It happened in the 500 block of Church Street just after 8 p.m. Shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile, police claim. The boy is 15 years old, according to a police report. The boy was found shot in the lower body in the alley.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
KPD hosts food drive for Faith & Blue weekend
Knoxville Police will hold a food drive, along with other area law enforcement agencies. The event will be at the city of Knoxville safety city from 5 to 7 Monday.
UT football player faces aggravated assault charge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee football player faces a felony assault charge after punching a man Sunday afternoon at a Fort Sanders apartment complex, records state. Jaylen McCollough, a senior starting safety, was being held Sunday night at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on an aggravated...
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody.
Flock cameras lead police to wanted murder suspect in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say the city’s new Flock License Plate Readers helped lead investigators to a man wanted in Michigan for an outstanding murder warrant. Lexington police say the investigation was a combined effort with the US Marshall Service Fugitive Task Force. Investigators say the US...
2 dead from Saturday night ATV crash in Campbell County, troopers say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A spokesperson for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people died from an ATV crash Saturday night in Campbell County. THP confirmed the identities of the victims as Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, who were both 22 years old. According to a crash report, Newport...
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
Man shot overnight in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
THP confirms identity of victim from deadly crash in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash, according to a Facebook post from LCSO. THP confirmed the identity of the victim as Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore. The crash happened on State Route 444 (Tellico...
Charges confirm 47-year-old woman was intoxicated when she struck and killed a pedestrian
After a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, a 47-year-old woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"
(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
