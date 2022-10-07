Read full article on original website
Freehold Township over Jackson Memorial - Field hockey recap
Faith Kopec and Olivia Smith each scored to lead Freehold Township in a 2-0 win over Jackson Memorial, in Jackson. Samantha Martinho made four saves to earn the shutout for Freehold Township (7-4). Jordan Czaczkowski made nine saves for the Jaguars (3-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap
Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap
Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
No. 8 Moorestown over No. 16 Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Ava Tilger and Sydney Kowalczyk each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Moorestown, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-2 win over No. 16 Haddonfield, in Moorestown. Izy Leese added on a goal to the win for Moorestown (10-3). Karlie Warner scored twice for Haddonfield...
Pennsauken over Cherry Hill East- Field hockey recap
Imani Vega, Jaylin Fisher, and Kylie Le each scored for Pennsauken in a 3-1 win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Kyla Marshall and Stephanie Kranefield each had an assist for Pennsauken (10-2), which snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Gabriella Brejcha made five saves in the win.
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley...
Toms River North over Colts Neck- Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli scored three goals to lead Toms River North to a 3-1 win over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Fraticelli scored in the third quarter, before burying two in the fourth to secure the win for Toms River North (11-0). Rachel Tetzlaff dished out two assists, and Katie Marra made four saves in the win.
West Morris over Roxbury - Field hockey recap
Chiara Marchese tallied a hat trick to lead West Morris to a 4-0 win over Roxbury, in Succasunna. Macy Sabo added on a goal for West Morris (9-2-1). Jenna Waldron made 15 saves for Roxbury (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout
Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
St. Joe’s (Hamm.) over Salem - Field hockey recap
Macie Jacquet scored twice to lead St. Joseph (Hamm.) to a 4-1 win over Salem, in Hammonton. St. Joe’s (9-0-1) led 3-0 at the half. Marissa Bower scored for Salem (6-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap
Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Essex County Tournament field hockey roundup quarterfinal games, Oct. 10
Brooke Snider posted two goals and two assists to lead fourth-seeded Millburn to a 4-3 win over fifth-seeded Glen RIdge in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, in Millburn. Millburn (5-4-2) will face top-seed West Essex in the semifinals on Wednesday. Molly Boehm added on two goals for the...
Somerset County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 10
Ella Reed had a goal and an assist, lifting 12th-seeded Mount St. Mary to a 3-2 overtime victory over 13th-seeded Montgomery in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament in Watchung. Joy Zamora and Fiorella Perone scored a goal apiece for Mount St. Mary (3-10), which trailed 2-1 at...
Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap
Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9). The...
