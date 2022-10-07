ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

Freehold Township over Jackson Memorial - Field hockey recap

Faith Kopec and Olivia Smith each scored to lead Freehold Township in a 2-0 win over Jackson Memorial, in Jackson. Samantha Martinho made four saves to earn the shutout for Freehold Township (7-4). Jordan Czaczkowski made nine saves for the Jaguars (3-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
JACKSON, NJ
Middletown South edges Central Regional- Field hockey recap

Avery Lassman’s goal in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Middletown South defeated Central Regional, 1-0, in Middletown. Olivia Prettitore had the assist on Lassman’s game-winner for Middletown South (9-3), which won its second game in a row. Leila Black made six saves to secure the shutout.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Metuchen over South River - Boys soccer recap

Aaron Honig and Ben Santus shared duties in net to earn a shutout in Metuchen’s 3-0 win over South River, in Metuchen. Honig made two saves, while Santus recorded one save. The Bulldogs improved to 7-5 on the win. South River fell to 9-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Hopewell Valley over Steinert - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher scored for the third game in a row as Hopewell Valley stayed hot with a 3-0 win over Steinert in Trenton. Raina Jablonski and Lucy Webster also found the cage and Jocelyn Nociolo had an assist. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez made seven saves to record the shutout as Hopewell...
HOPEWELL, NJ
Pennsauken over Cherry Hill East- Field hockey recap

Imani Vega, Jaylin Fisher, and Kylie Le each scored for Pennsauken in a 3-1 win over Cherry Hill East in Cherry Hill. Kyla Marshall and Stephanie Kranefield each had an assist for Pennsauken (10-2), which snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the third and fourth quarters. Gabriella Brejcha made five saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap

Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
CRANFORD, NJ
Bordentown over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap

Jay Beyers broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lift Bordentown to a 2-1 win over Northern Burlington in Bordentown. Beyers scored for the second straight game and Tyler Kunkel recorded the assist, the first of his career. Ethan Beauchemin stopped all six shots he faced to notch...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Toms River North over Colts Neck- Field hockey recap

Olivia Fraticelli scored three goals to lead Toms River North to a 3-1 win over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Fraticelli scored in the third quarter, before burying two in the fourth to secure the win for Toms River North (11-0). Rachel Tetzlaff dished out two assists, and Katie Marra made four saves in the win.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
West Morris over Roxbury - Field hockey recap

Chiara Marchese tallied a hat trick to lead West Morris to a 4-0 win over Roxbury, in Succasunna. Macy Sabo added on a goal for West Morris (9-2-1). Jenna Waldron made 15 saves for Roxbury (3-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex blanks Westfield for 9th shutout

Senior Cielle McInerney notched a hat trick to pace West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Westfield in Westfield. Senior Gianna Macrino recorded two goals and two assists and freshman Adelaide Minnella had a goal and three assists for West Essex (10-2). Sophomore Sophia Sisco and junior Evangeline Minnella chipped in with a goal and an assist apiece while junior goalie Abby Zanelli made six saves.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Saddle River Day over Waldwick - Girls soccer recap

Cayla Sul scored to lead Saddle River Day to a 1-0 win over Waldwick, in Waldwick. Jillian Gomez made 15 saves to earn the shutout for SRD (4-4). The goal came in the first half. Waldwick fell to 11-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
WALDWICK, NJ
St. Joe’s (Hamm.) over Salem - Field hockey recap

Macie Jacquet scored twice to lead St. Joseph (Hamm.) to a 4-1 win over Salem, in Hammonton. St. Joe’s (9-0-1) led 3-0 at the half. Marissa Bower scored for Salem (6-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap

Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Sports
Iselin Kennedy over Middlesex- Girls soccer recap

Paula Antunes had a hat trick to lead Iselin Kennedy to a 4-2 win over Middlesex in Middlesex. Katelyn Figueiredo also scored a goal for Iselin Kennedy (9-4-1), which led 3-1 at halftime. Brianna Lopes made four saves in the win. Brooke Zaleski netted two goals for Middlesex (4-9). The...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
