Macie Jacquet scored twice to lead St. Joseph (Hamm.) to a 4-1 win over Salem, in Hammonton. St. Joe's (9-0-1) led 3-0 at the half. Marissa Bower scored for Salem (6-5).

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO