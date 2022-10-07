Read full article on original website
City of Grand Junction ARPA committee decides on six projects for funding
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provides state and local governments funding. The City of Grand Junction received $10.4 million and is anticipating using 9 million dollars to fund projects across the grand valley. $1.4 million was allocated to Visit Grand Junction, the Air Alliance, and the Sports Commission to offset lodging tax revenue loss.
Christmas Tree Permits available soon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Although the Christmas season is still a few months away, permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will soon be available for purchase. Permits will be available on October 13, 2022. Purchasers are asked to thoroughly...
Co 13 Rio Blanco Hill Widening Project begins
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Rio Blanco Hill is located in Garfield County on Colorado Highway 13, and will undergo safety maintenance and improvements including widening the road, embankment and drainage work. Road work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 through Oct. 20. Saturday...
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chin and Wink’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Chin and Wink!. We don’t have just one pet of the week for you this week, but two! Chin and Wink are four-year-old toy Poodle sisters. The two are pretty shy at first as they are under socialized, however; they are very sweet once they become comfortable in their surroundings.
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Oct. 8
Pitkin County seeking feedback from local military-service community. The Pitkin County Human Services Department is asking residents in the military-service community to complete its online survey about how best the veteran services officer can meet the needs of veterans living in the county. “Please take a few minutes to complete...
Art Festival Weekend in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, the Art Festival took over Main Street. Over 60 local artists got a chance to share their art with the community. The Artist Expo included live demonstrations, interactive art, and the installation of 19 new “Art on the Corner” sculptures from regional artists.
Grand Junction High Speed Chase Captured On Video Ends Suddenly At Walmart
The end of a recent high-speed chase in Grand Junction was captured on video and the ending could have been a whole lot worse. The video was captured taken by a guy 25 feet in the air on a scissor lift who says he "almost filmed my own death." Lights,...
Dry conditions for the valleys, showers for the mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Little has changed over the weekend as our valleys remain dry, and we see plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. In terms of temperatures, they have fluctuated but only by a few degrees. Today, Grand Junction and Montrose remained close to yesterday, staying in the mid to lower the 70s. In the San Juans, scattered showers have made their presence, which will continue throughout the remainder of the day before approaching the nighttime hours.
Early morning rollover on 6 and 50
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
Beautiful conditions persist for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions remain beautiful across the Western Slope. Most of the San Juans remained dry with a light patchy shower in spots, but most storm activity concentrated near the four corners region. For the valleys, conditions have stayed dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures have remained in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and lower 70s for Montrose.
Photos from Grand Junction Colorado’s High School Band Showcase
Several Grand Junction and Western Colorado high school marching bands came together to literally knock it out of the park. Take a look at eight area school marching bands performing at last night's Grand Valley Showcase at Stocker Stadium. To say the performances were extraordinary would be a major understatement....
State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital
Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
A beautiful weekend ahead for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction had another passing shower during the morning hours before dry conditions, and partly sunny skies started to settle in during the afternoon. Down south near the San Juans and in Montrose county, scattered showers with pockets of heavier rainfall have impacted the area for the afternoon hours leading into the evening. Scattered showers are still possible for our other valley locations for the evening hours and throughout the remainder of the day.
Grand Junction Police Investigate Double Shooting On North Avenue
An arrest has been made in connection with an early morning weekend shooting on North Avenue in Grand Junction. There typically is not a lot of activity on Grand Junction's North Avenue in the middle of the night, but that was not the case this past weekend. Two People Shot...
GJPD responds to early morning shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business. Aaron Frost, age 18, of Grand Junction, CO has been arrested and taken to...
Shots Fired As Bear Attacks Colorado Man in His Backyard: 'Be Vigilant'
The man had injuries to his hand and arm. "This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and 'bear aware' at all times," said a wildlife officer.
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
