Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

City of Grand Junction ARPA committee decides on six projects for funding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provides state and local governments funding. The City of Grand Junction received $10.4 million and is anticipating using 9 million dollars to fund projects across the grand valley. $1.4 million was allocated to Visit Grand Junction, the Air Alliance, and the Sports Commission to offset lodging tax revenue loss.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Christmas Tree Permits available soon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Although the Christmas season is still a few months away, permits to cut your own Christmas tree on the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will soon be available for purchase. Permits will be available on October 13, 2022. Purchasers are asked to thoroughly...
MESA, CO
nbc11news.com

Co 13 Rio Blanco Hill Widening Project begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Rio Blanco Hill is located in Garfield County on Colorado Highway 13, and will undergo safety maintenance and improvements including widening the road, embankment and drainage work. Road work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 through Oct. 20. Saturday...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Chin and Wink’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Chin and Wink!. We don’t have just one pet of the week for you this week, but two! Chin and Wink are four-year-old toy Poodle sisters. The two are pretty shy at first as they are under socialized, however; they are very sweet once they become comfortable in their surroundings.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Oct. 8

Pitkin County seeking feedback from local military-service community. The Pitkin County Human Services Department is asking residents in the military-service community to complete its online survey about how best the veteran services officer can meet the needs of veterans living in the county. “Please take a few minutes to complete...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Art Festival Weekend in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, the Art Festival took over Main Street. Over 60 local artists got a chance to share their art with the community. The Artist Expo included live demonstrations, interactive art, and the installation of 19 new “Art on the Corner” sculptures from regional artists.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Dry conditions for the valleys, showers for the mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Little has changed over the weekend as our valleys remain dry, and we see plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. In terms of temperatures, they have fluctuated but only by a few degrees. Today, Grand Junction and Montrose remained close to yesterday, staying in the mid to lower the 70s. In the San Juans, scattered showers have made their presence, which will continue throughout the remainder of the day before approaching the nighttime hours.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Beautiful conditions persist for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions remain beautiful across the Western Slope. Most of the San Juans remained dry with a light patchy shower in spots, but most storm activity concentrated near the four corners region. For the valleys, conditions have stayed dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures have remained in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and lower 70s for Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ouraynews.com

State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital

Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

A beautiful weekend ahead for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction had another passing shower during the morning hours before dry conditions, and partly sunny skies started to settle in during the afternoon. Down south near the San Juans and in Montrose county, scattered showers with pockets of heavier rainfall have impacted the area for the afternoon hours leading into the evening. Scattered showers are still possible for our other valley locations for the evening hours and throughout the remainder of the day.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

GJPD responds to early morning shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business. Aaron Frost, age 18, of Grand Junction, CO has been arrested and taken to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO

