ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Geismar, LA
Geismar, LA
Business
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Ascension Parish, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Ascension Parish, LA
Education
County
Ascension Parish, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school

--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Tax Exemptions#Property Taxes#Tax Cut#Tax Breaks#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Mauser Usa#Counci
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”

Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
mediafeed.org

Louisiana State University will cost you this much

Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy