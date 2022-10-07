Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge policy that lets employees work and collect retirement checks could end soon
After more than seven months of negotiations, a proposal to make major cutbacks in a city-parish program that allows some employees to continue working while collecting retirement benefits will be debated by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in the coming week. The "retire/rehire" system allows employees to retire and...
theadvocate.com
Ascension's Laurel Ridge Levee extension expected to soon be a reality after long debate
First-term Ascension Parish Councilman Chase Melancon says he has a small group of constituents with whom he regularly speaks every two weeks about the status of the long-awaited Laurel Ridge Levee extension. Lately, Melancon has solid news to deliver — the project once riven by local political fights and seemingly...
pelicanpostonline.com
Strategic Planning to take up “red dust problem” plaguing neighborhoods (Monday)
A. Discussion of allocating funds to each district at Councilman’s discretion for drainage, roads, and infrastructure per set guidelines. (Chairman Joel Robert) b. Discussion of reducing the cost of storm debris removal. (Chairman Joel Robert) c. Proposed Resolution to request State & Federal Government to address the Red Dust...
theadvocate.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview...
wbrz.com
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into 'Day of Hope' trip
BATON ROUGE – Despite Thursday night's lengthy, contentious meeting, the East Baton Rouge school board won't endorse an investigation into wrongdoing at the "Day of Hope" field trip. Late in the meeting, the school system didn't sign off on a resolution that would formally approve the ongoing internal investigation...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Amedisys, BRAC, Investar Bank, LSU vet school
--- Melissa Bouligny Carter has been hired as senior vice president of marketing for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Carter comes from Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group, where she served as the director of brand marketing from 2019 to 2022. She has more than 20 years of marketing and branding experience, including stints with Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Old Navy.
postsouth.com
Former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic convicted of $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
After a week-long trial, a federal jury convicted the former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. for conducting a multi-year, multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud the Louisiana Medicaid Program. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, was the CEO of St. Gabriel...
theadvocate.com
Dream of local officals to bring daycare to Donaldsonville boosted by $1 million grant, new site
With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers. "We all know how much...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
theadvocate.com
How carbon capture wells work — and why they're controversial in Louisiana right now
Livingston and Tangipahoa residents have flocked to recent public meetings, urging parish leaders to stop plans to build new injection wells that would pump carbon deep underground. Industry leaders and some state officials say these carbon capture projects could bring jobs and tax revenue to Louisiana while keeping greenhouse gases...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General announced three nurses named as 2022 “Great 100 Nurses”
Terrebonne General Health System Nurses named to the 2022 “Great 100 Nurses.” Katherina Hawkins, RN, BSN, CAPA; Susan Matthews, MSN, MBA-HC, CGRN, CER; and Donna Ward, MSN, RN, were honored at the Annual Great 100 Nurses Celebration of Louisiana. The Great 100 Nurses of Louisiana Foundation recognizes outstanding...
wbrz.com
Outages in multiple parishes leave hundreds without power Monday morning
Power outages in Assumption, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge Parish left hundreds without power Monday morning. According to the Entergy outage map, the most affected areas appear to be Belle Rose near Donaldsonville in Ascension crossing into the southern part of Assumption, and a stretch of Florida Boulevard in East Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included […]
mediafeed.org
Louisiana State University will cost you this much
Louisiana State University, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a comprehensive school, offering a wide variety of programs to study. Its School of Theatre was ranked the number two BA program in the US in 2018-19. So what does it cost to attend this institution? LSU tuition for the 2021-22 school year was $11,958 for in-state students, and LSU out of state tuition was $28,635. Compare this to the national averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
theadvocate.com
First female principal at Catholic High to take over as president of Baton Rouge school
The first woman to serve Catholic High School as principal will take over as president of the school after the retirement of Gene Tullier. Tullier announced late last month that he will step down as chief executive officer of the all-boys school at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Principal Lisa Harvey will replace him.
NOLA.com
Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants
The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
Jag Nation mourns loss of longtime Southern administrator, BR pastor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System mourns the loss of the Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr., who died on Friday, Oct. 7. Bilberry served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College. He later organized and directed the University’s first Office of High School Relations before becoming director of admissions. His tenure as an administrator at Southern spanned 15 years. Bilberry retired from the University to assume the pastorate of Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Scotlandville.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
