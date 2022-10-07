Read full article on original website
Woodbridge over Cranford in OT- Boys soccer recap
Mike Corbett scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead Woodbridge to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (7-5-2) led, 1-0 at halftime on Javin Negron’s goal. Vincent Cafiso tied it up for Cranford in the 61st minute, before Corbett scored just three minutes later to put Woodbridge back in the lead. But in the 80th minute, Cranford’s David Guydan scored to force overtime.
Trenton over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Marilyn Castillo netted the sole goal of the game to lead Trenton to a 1-0 win over Pennsauken, in Pennsauken. The win was Trenton’s first of the year, which improved the team’s record to 1-12. Jennifer Hernandez made five saves to earn the shutout. Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Williamstown over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Nasatka netted the sole goal of the game to lead Williamstown to a 1-0 win over Kingsway, in Williamstown. The goal was scored in the opening half, and Riley Baker had the assist. Madison Schill made nine saves to earn the shutout for Williamstown (9-3). Ashley Brown made 11...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
Ocean Township over Old Bridge - Field hockey recap
Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk each scored a pair of goals as Ocean Township extended its winning streak to double digits with a 6-2 victory over Old Bridge in Ocean Township. Erica Pardon collected three assists for Ocean Township, which has won 10 straight since a season-opening loss. Isabel Duval...
Freehold Borough over Long Branch- Girls soccer recap
Riley Gallagher and Payton Quinn each netted two goals to lead Freehold Borough to a 5-1 win over Long Branch in Freehold. Samantha Matisoff dished out three assists for Freehold Borough (2-10), which scored five times in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit. Ashley Martinez-Garcia scored for...
Boys soccer: South Jersey Coaches Cup seeds and bracket, 2022
Rancocas Valley was awarded the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Coaches Cup with a 9-1-1 record so far this season. Defending tournament champion Cinnaminson, Cherokee, Shawnee and Middle Township round out the top five. In order to determine the final seeding, the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association released two polls earlier this season, followed by a third poll on Sunday night.
Girls soccer: No. 11 East Brunswick stays perferct with shutout over North Brunswick
Samara Stein scored twice to lead No. 11 East Brunswick to a 6-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. The win kept the Bears unbeaten at 14-0. Samantha Motusesky made four saves to earn the shutout for East Brunswick. Maia Dela Cruz, Mikayla Mandleur, Theresa Steiner and Riley Smalley...
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) over St. Thomas Aquinas - Boys soccer recap
Timothy Cranga netted an overtime game-winner to pus Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) to a 2-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Edison. Cranga’s game-winner came in the 86th minute, and was his second scoring strike of the day. Cranga’s first goal came in the 33rd minute. Aiden Long assisted on both goals.
No. 15 Cherokee over Bishop Eustace - Girls soccer recap
Ailyn Rowe scored three goals as Cherokee, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 5-0 victory over Bishop Eustace in Marlton. Olivia Marrone had two goals while Isabella Moore and Katie Ulmer each added two assists for Cherokee (10-2). Kailyn Roselli, Jada Branford and Sarah Evans combined on the shutout.
Unbeaten Steinert girls soccer rallies three times for hard-fought, 4-3 victory over Notre Dame
The Notre Dame High girls soccer team bravely took on the challenge of facing undefeated Steinert. Unfortunately for the Irish, the Spartans took on their own challenge of coming back from three straight one-goal deficits. Steinert finally subdued Notre Dame as two second-half goals provided a 4-3 victory on the...
HS Football: Group and conference rankings for Oct. 10
We’re seven weeks deep into the N.J. high school football season and our rankings are only becoming more validated. Some groups predominately held true following Week 6 action while others saw a shakeup due to a few stunning upsets across the state. That led to some maneuvering in the conference rankings in all five leagues.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Prospective playoff field taking shape through Week 6
We are just under two weeks away from the cutoff for public schools and three for non-publics for the 2022 NJSIAA playoffs. The pressure is mounting . Below you can fund the latest high school United Power Rankings following the action in Week 6. The UPR is determined by combining...
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
Prized grid recruit, ‘Big Will’ may be best player most N.J. fans have never seen
The way Will Norman sees it, his story is far from written. Patiently waiting for his chance to get back on the field, the senior defensive end had a tough time sleeping Friday night knowing the next chapter would be written Saturday afternoon. But once in uniform and that first hit came, Norman was in his comfort zone.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed
An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
Man, 42, fatally struck by SUV while crossing N.J. road, police say
A man died Saturday night after he was struck by an SUV while he was crossing a road in Lower Township, investigators said. Eric Sloan, 42, of Lower Township, was crossing Bayshore Road in the area of a CVS pharmacy shortly before 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape that was driving south, according to a statement from the Lower Township Police Department.
Dirt bike rider killed by tractor trailer that left scene, cops say
A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
