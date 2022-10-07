ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

These colorful pills aren’t candy and can have deadly consequences

By Iris St. Meran
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWyt1_0iPMoyei00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences.

“It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlsVY_0iPMoyei00

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized 15,000 of these pills in Manhattan, with them even found in Lego containers. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office confirmed they’ve seen it there. With Halloween around the corner, parents are reminded to double-check their child’s candy.

“Anything that doesn’t look like a pre-packaged type of candy we’re used to, perhaps you don’t want to use it,” said Dr. Ross Sullivan, a Toxicologist at the SUNY Poison Center. “But we really want to more than anything assure parents that we don’t think this is getting into the hands of people giving out candy to children.”

Malinowski also encourages vigilance while out whether in a park or walking.

“With small children, make sure you teach them not to pick up things and put them in their mouth,” Malinowski said.

Dr. Sullivan said signs someone has ingested fentanyl including pinpoint pupils. He also said, “They would have a very lethargic mental status, almost incapacitated, not being able to respond or to talk. We talk about very slow or shallow breathing. So if you encounter anybody or a child, with these symptoms you want to see if you can wake them.”

If you have Naxolone or Narcan he says to use it and call 911. It’s important to act quickly.

Dr. Sullivan also wants adults to ensure children do not have access to nicotine and edible cannabis as the SUNY Poison Center is seeing a lot of exposure to those.

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond

(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Nicotine#Poison#Heroin
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Target scooter thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

2 General Hospital TV Stars Making The Trip To Upstate New York

If you're a fan of the soap opera General Hospital, 2 stars from the show are heading to Upstate New York for a special show. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson play the roles of Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli on ABC’s soap opera, “General Hospital.” Did you know they are both friends in real life too?
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lego
Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse among the worst: Browse, search data on student absences in NY school districts

The Syracuse City School District has among the highest rates of chronic absenteeism in students in all of New York, according to data from the state Education Department. The district ranked No. 14 in the state for the rate of chronic absenteeism among high school students and No. 11 among middle and elementary school students during the 2020-2021 school year.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested for Roles in Burglary and Fraudulent Check Scheme

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged role in a burglary and fraudulent check scheme this past summer. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department, Joshua Payne was arrested in connection to a July 25th burglary at the Autoworks in Dryden. Payne also faces...
ITHACA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy