Upper Cumberland Football Wrap-Up: Macon Hands Stone First Loss
Region races became even more chaotic with this past week of football action, as the finish to the regular season looks to be as frantic as ever in the Upper Cumberland. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened:. Friday. Macon County 35, Stone Memorial 34. It’s only...
District 6AA Soccer Preview: Stone-Sparta, Upperman-DeKalb Opens Tournament
It’s time for postseason soccer, as the District 6AA Tournament begins on Monday night with two first-round matchups that will take place in Smithville and Crossville. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament. Livingston and Cumberland County Earn First-Round Byes. David Sadler kept the Livingston Academy...
Cumberland County Earns First Win Of 2022 Season Over Livingston
The Cumberland County Jets earned their first win of the 2022 season with their 7-0 victory over the Livingston Academy Wildcats on Friday. A low-scoring game from the jump, the Jet defense was put to the test early on and stopped the Wildcats twice on fourth down attempts to flip the field.
Macon Wins Thriller at No. 7 Stone Memorial, 35-34
“Chaotic” doesn’t begin to describe the Macon County at Stone Memorial football game. The No. 9-ranked Tigers traveled to Crossville Friday and left with a thrilling 35-34 victory over the previously unbeaten No. 7 Panthers. “What I appreciate out of our guys the most is just how they...
