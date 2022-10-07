ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol's 'Battle of the Kegs' and other Revolutionary War tales of Bucks County

By Carl LaVO
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
I look at what happened on the Delaware River off Bristol in the spring of 1778 as a case of David versus Goliath. David didn’t have a chance. Yet, he would prevail in the end.

Turning back the clock to that May, rebels in Bristol, Falls and at a ferry crossing to Bordentown, N.J., fumed over British occupation of Philadelphia 30 miles downstream. England, the world’s greatest superpower at that time, dropped a stiff boot on the American Revolution nine months earlier by swarming 15,000 battle-hardened foot soldiers and the Royal Navy into the colonial capital city after whipping George Washington’s Continental Army at Brandywine. The overmatched Continental Navy had no option but to flee upriver to Bordentown. With remnants of Washington’s army retreating to Valley Forge, the Brits were supremely confident of forking the rebellion.

Patriots in Bucks and Bordentown yearned to strike back. But how? It looked rather hopeless. Or was it?

Joseph Kirkbride Jr. of Falls, who owned the ferry service linking Pennsbury Manor and Bordentown, his good friend Thomas Paine of Bordentown and others plotted a wild plan. Joe was a colonel in the Bucks County militia; Tom was a coffeehouse essayist who famously inspired the Revolution. What they had in mind seemed preposterous: Fill 20 wooden barrels with gunpowder and exploders, load them aboard a boat, then launch them at night on the swift outgoing tide below Bristol. Hopefully they would ram and sink British warships at anchor.

The crew of a British barge was the first to spot the bobbing armada. Pulling a keg aboard, it detonated, killing four and injuring others. The explosion unleashed a chaos of return fire by cannons, muskets and pistols directed at every keg in the harbor, detonating them. Shore bystanders thought rebels must have been inside given such alarming gunfire.

The colonies celebrated, mocking the British with the barroom ballad “The Battle of the Kegs.” The news was a profound embarrassment to the British monarchy. Parliament in London asked Gen. William Howe to return from Philadelphia to explain the “defeat” though only the barge had been hit. However, Howe had no time to make the three-month journey.

Howe was sure the barrels came from rebels in Bucks and Bordentown. He dispatched two Royal Navy gunboats and 20 flat-bottom skiffs bearing 1,000 crack infantrymen upriver to raise havoc.

More Bucks County history:William Penn sought religious freedom for his followers. He was also a slave owner

Bucks County and the Liberty Bell:The Mickley brothers survived a massacre and saved the Liberty Bell. The incredible true story

People of Bucks County:How W.W.H. Davis, 'the patron saint of Doylestown,' became a Bucks County legend

On May 8 the strike force began a shock-and-awe attack on river craft from Bristol to Bordentown 8 miles north. Coming ashore just below the city, the Redcoats overwhelmed Bordentown, killing 17 and wounding others. The enemy pillaged and burned sections of the city, captured military supplies and destroyed two Continental frigates and 27 smaller vessels. The Brits also leveled Kirkbride’s tavern and ferry in Falls during their six-week occupation.

The troops departed on June 23, marching down Bordentown Road through Tullytown en route to Bristol where they boarded ships back to Philadelphia.

Like Biblical David, however, defeat would turn to triumph. Within days, the British ended their Philadelphia occupation. The attack on Bordentown and its ferry did nothing to soften resistance. Residents returned to rebuild better than ever. And George won the war five years later.

Warminster’s celebrated sniper

In midlife, Jacobus “Cobe” Scout was an apprentice to silversmith John Fitch, inventor of the steamboat who once employed 20 craftsmen in Trenton before fleeing the British occupation in 1776. He relocated to Warminster where he produced arms and decorative silver.

Township resident Scout joined Fitch to learn the trade. “The good housewives of Warminster held Cobe Scout’s silver spoons in higher estimation than any other make,” noted one historian.

Given the dire emergency of the American Revolution, Scout crafted precision rifles sought after by the Continental Army. He not only built them, he carried them into action as a rebel sniper patrolling the Delaware River prior to George Washington’s famous crossing at Christmas 1776. Spying a Hessian on the Jersey shore, he drew deadly aim and fired from a quarter mile away, killing the soldier and making Cobe a legend.

Warminster Army doctor had right idea

If you were a certain affluent physician in Warminster, your last name might give the wrong impression. Dr. William Bachelor, a native of Massachusetts, was a married man and a surgeon in the Continental Army under Gen. Horatio Gates, Washington’s second in command.

Doc Bachelor served with distinction, treating ill and grievously wounded soldiers. Returning home, he resumed his medical practice. One patient checked in with a badly injured leg. The physician sent an aide to bring back a bottle of rum to disinfect the wound.

Historian W.W. Hart Davis picks up the story: “After the limb had been duly dressed, the patient, who was fond of a drop, was told by the doctor that he might take a little internally, whereupon he smiled his blandest smile and said, ‘Doctor, I always did admire your judgment.’ ”

Sources include “History of Bucks County Pennsylvania” by W.W.H. Davis published in 1876; “Bucks County Place Names” by George MacReynolds in 1942; “A History of Bristol Borough” by Doron Green published in 1911, and an account of the Battle of the Kegs and counterattack on Bordentown published in the Pennsylvania Ledger on May 13, 1778. Thanks also to help from archivist Stephanie Walker and director Dana Barber of the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library in Bristol.

Carl LaVO can be reached at carllavo0@gmail.com

