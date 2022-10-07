ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Valiant Cross gifted church on Dexter Avenue

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPdBa_0iPMoQq800

Valiant Cross Academy has been gifted a church on Dexter Avenue — the first building the school has owned.

The former home of Dexter Avenue Methodist Church will be the permanent campus for the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

The Dexter Avenue location lends historic prestige to the school.

"I think Dexter Avenue is the most historic street anywhere, not just Alabama, but I believe in the United States," said Anthony Brock, Head of School Valiant Cross Academy. "Because, being right across the street from the only church that Dr. King pastored, being on the same street where Rosa Parks got on the bus — I always say she jumped into the history books — and being the foothill to the Selma to Montgomery march, the historic value of the fountain at the bottom of the hill, which was a market for commerce but also market as a slave market, as well."

Brock said that the conversation around the gift happened organically with church leaders. He said the church congregation grew smaller while the school became larger.

Brock said the school will grow into the space of the church, transforming the building into a modern school while retaining its historic elements. Plans include an art gallery and science lab.

Brock said he wants to create a hub of innovative spaces that can be a place for all young people in Montgomery — not just the Valiant Cross scholars.

"The Montgomery community has embraced us so much," he said. "And we want to be a catalyst for hope and for change, not just with these young men... So, it's just important to include as many as possible."

The school first opened in 2015 with 30 young men and now serves 210 scholars.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Big Boi to perform following 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola announced the postgame concert performer is hip-hop legend Big Boi. Big Boi will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29, 2022. Postgame concert admission is included with both...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Selma, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Montgomery, AL
Society
WSFA

Elmore County High School students, staff rallying around teacher battling cancer

ECLECTIC, Ala, (WSFA) – Everyone in the Elmore County High School stadium, hundreds of teachers, and staff members, cheered when Lakeisha Ray jogged across the football field. She was undoubtedly the star at this year’s homecoming pep rally. And even with stage four cancer, it was apparent why they call her the “energizer bunny.”
ECLECTIC, AL
selmasun.com

Former Selma resident charged with making terrorist threat

A former Selma resident has been charged with making a terrorist threat after threatening a judge during a video hearing. The Tuscaloosa Thread reported that Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, who is apparently homeless but in earlier police reports was listed as a resident of Selma, was charged Friday based on an incident that happened June 10.
SELMA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Wildcats Shut Out at Selma

SELMA – Shelby County was shut out 29-0 at Selma High School’s Memorial Stadium on Friday night in its second game of a four-game road swing. The Wildcats were held to 176 yards. Selma’s offense struggled early also but carried momentum out of the gate with a 70-yard touchdown by freshman Omari Smith on the opening kickoff.
SELMA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks
elmoreautauganews.com

Jeepers Creepers Car Show Held Downtown in Prattville Today

The City of Prattville and downtown merchants hosted the Jeepers Creepers Creekwalk Car Show today at Heritage Park by the beautiful Autauga Creek Dam. In the spirit of Halloween, the second annual Jeepers Creepers show featured Jeeps decorated for the season and many other makes and models of vehicles from antiques to new and innovative cars.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far. According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ASU homecoming game to bring big economic boost to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With the Alabama State University homecoming game just days away, we may see more visitors in Montgomery. ASU’s homecoming game against Jackson State University has already sold out. “They’re anticipating over 27,700 attendees at the game,” said Ron Simmons of the Montgomery Area Chamber of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA

Missing man sought in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, 74-year-old Jimmy Duke is missing. He was last seen between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday wearing gray pants and a gray or black shirt.
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy Fire Dept. responds to structure fire

The Troy Fire Department responded to an early Monday morning structure fire on Allison Avenue in Troy. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call for a residential structure fire located in the 100 block of Allison Avenue at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
TROY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
WDHN

The Extra Point: Greenville vs Rehobeth

REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth welcomed in Greenville Friday night with work to do to get back in the playoff hunt. Coming into this one, the Rebels sat at 0-3 in the region and essentially had to win tonight’s game and then knock off Eufaula next week in order to have a chance at a […]
REHOBETH, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy