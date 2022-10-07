ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

High school football Week 8 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Friday night football under the lights is back with Week 8 coverage!. Our first game is Kettle Moraine vs. Mukwonago, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 28-7. Next up, we have Racine St. Catherine’s vs. Martin Luther High School, where Martin Luther High...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
PEWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

WATCH: Waukesha Parade Trial continues as week begins

The trial continues for the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade nearly a year ago. WTMJ’s Alex Crowe has been covering and will continue to cover this story until a verdict is reached. Darrell Brooks will enter day 3 of the trial after a half dozen...
WAUKESHA, WI
wtmj.com

Wisconsin hero greets veterans at WWII Memorial

United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero. The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command. General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 8, Karbler met the 230...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 8, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

53rd and Villard fatal shooting: Milwaukee man accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 53rd and Villard on Sunday, Sept. 25. The accused is Prarie Kelly – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Possible street racing causes fatal car crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they responded to a fatal car crash that happened around 9:01 p.m. Wednesday night, Oct. 5 near Appleton and Fairmount. According to police, car one was travelling at a high rate of speed, possibly racing car two, when it lost control and hit car two. Car one and car two both lost control and car one hit several trees.
CBS 58

Salem man killed in Illinois motorcycle crash

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Walworth County Sheriff's Crash Investigation team is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday, Oct. 3. It happened around 5:46 p.m. at the intersection of Stateline Road and Capron Road in Boone County, Illinois, however deputies say the crash sequence initiated in the Town of Sharon in Walworth County.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WISN

Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims

MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police chases; Milwaukee man gets probation

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a pair of 2021 Whitefish Bay police chases has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Isaiah Wilson-Deberry, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Oct. 5 and was sentenced the same day. A charge of resisting an officer was dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation. 
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI

