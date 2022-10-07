ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Long-delayed Bristol senior living project 'in the home stretch.' When it may open

By Damon C. Williams, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
Prospective residents will soon be able to key into new homes at 1201 Wilson Ave. in Bristol Borough, as developers say they are nearly finished transforming the former site of the Mill Run retirement center into an assisted living complex.

"We are within striking distance of opening the two-story structure, (and) it will have 64 beds," said Michael Hollister, representing developer 1201 Wilson Acquisition.

During an update presented to Bristol Borough Council, Hollister said the company expects to have websites go live at the beginning of December to accept employment and residency applications. He added that the kitchen and cafeteria both need to be completed and approved before residents can move in.

"We are in the home stretch," he said. "I would think probably, barring any unforeseen permitting or licensing or supply issues, beginning of January we should be able to open for business."

County property records show that the building originally was built in 1967, and Atlanta-based RHA/Mill Run Inc. purchased the 3.6-acre property in 1990. There, Virginia-based Sunrise Senior Living managed a nursing home until 2008, when officials cited financial difficulties in closing the location's doors.

Though RHA/Mill Run tried to sell the building, county records show no new owner came along until 2012, when the county Redevelopment Authority condemned the building.

The borough, school district and county agreed in 2015 to designate the parcel a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance property, which provides tax breaks to the developer.

In 2017, Borough council gave 1201 Wilson Acquisition the go-ahead to develop a series of additions, including three more floors, and the project which has since experienced lurches in progress.

Councilwoman Lorraine Cullen touched on those delays, saying she didn't feel comfortable telling constituents that doors are guaranteed to open in January.

"It just bothers me that we've been told so many different dates, and I have been telling people so many different dates," Cullen said. "I hate for you to even say January 2023, because people are going to be complaining again if it doesn't happen again."

Councilman Greg Pezza said the delays "have been frustrating at times" and that council would "rather see it than believe it" at this point.

"This has been a very long project," Pezza said, "and one the borough is eager to get done."

#Linus Realestate#Assisted Living#Atlanta#Sunrise Senior Living#Retirement#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wilson Acquisition#Bristol Borough Council#Rha Mill Run Inc
