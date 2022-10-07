ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to do in downtown Shreveport

By Liz Swaine
 4 days ago
‘Weird Al’, the man of many parodies, bring his tunes to the stage of the Strand Theatre and the last weekend of the Red River Revel and post-Revel activities will also be hitting high notes. Meantime, Second Saturday Downtown is on a roll with even more art, exhibits and shopping opportunities, and it’s legos galore at Brick Fest Live at the Shreveport Convention Center. You’ll be amazed what small plastic blocks can build in our #CoolDowntown.

1.Have you reveled yet? It’s time! It will be a beautiful weekend to wrap up the 46th Red River Revel and grab all the additional benefits of RevelPlus. Go to the Revel and enjoy the art, music, and food- then when you leave the Revel, use your digital wristband to get deals and specials throughout downtown. The specials end when the Revel does, so act fast and save! When: through Sunday, Oct. 9. Where: Festival Plaza and downtown. Cost: Various. Info: downtownshreveport.com/revel-plus

2.The man who has murdered one thousand songs brings his humor to the Strand Theatre this weekend. ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic also pokes fun at himself with ‘The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.’ This concert will be a bit different than his others- no costumes or props- just Al and his band playing music. It’s your chance to see the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. When: Friday, Oct. 7, 8:00 pm. Where: The Strand Theatre, 619 Louisiana Ave. Cost: $52/$102. Info: thestrandtheatre.com

3.There’s still life left in the night after the Revel gates close! On Friday and Saturday nights, you can find Post-Revel Music at The Noble Savage Shreveport, Fatty Arbuckles in the Red River District, Lake Street Bar and Stray Cat. Party ‘til the cows come home, and the sun comes up! When: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8. Where: Downtown nightspots. Cost: Various. Info: downtownshreveport.com/revel-plus

4.Saturday returns, but not just ANY Saturday- it’s Second Saturday Downtown, your day to explore downtown’s art venues to the fullest. Ponder artist Uriah Oxford’s abstracts at Big Sun Studios, admire Eric Francis and Deborah Roberts’ art at artspace, study Ron Smith’s paintings at Lake Street Gallery and more! Use our map to plot your way and enjoy food, beverage, and fun shopping along your route. When: Sat., Oct. 8, 10 am- until. Where: Downtown Shreveport. Cost: Free. Info: downtownshreveport.com/second-saturday

5.The largest fan-created Lego exhibit in the country is at the Shreveport Convention Center this weekend. Brick Fest Live features more than one million Lego bricks, interactive building activities, a glow in the dark world, and life-size Lego creations. It’s an event for children and their grown-ups, alike! When: Sat.- Sun., Oct. 8-9. Staggered entry, starting at 9 am. Where: Shreveport Convention Center. Cost: $19.99 and up. Info: brickfestlive.com

