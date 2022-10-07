ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Terry Joe Tucker

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Terry Joe Tucker, age 68, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Terry was born Feb. 18, 1954, in Cullman, Alabama to J.T. and Imogene Barnett Tucker. He is preceded in death by his father.

A visitation for Terry will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Samuel Tucker officiating. An interment will occur Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Springhill Cemetery, 5400 Al Hwy. 278 West, Cullman, AL 35057.

Survivors are son: Golden (Barbi) Tucker; mother: Imogene Barnett Tucker; grandchild: Matthew Tucker; brother: Jerry Tucker; nephew: Blake Tucker; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Nicholas Scott Phillips

Nicholas “Nick” Scott Phillips, age 53, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Nick was born May 27, 1969, in Covington, Kentucky to Janet A. and Thelbert D. Phillips. Nick is survived by his sister: Nina M. Simpson (Shawn) Moyer; and his brother: Dwight E. Phillips; his nephew: Anthony J. (Yeisel) Simpson; his nephew: Travis Prescott Simpson; his great nephew: Michael A. Simpson; and his niece: Delana S. Moyer. Nick was preceded in death by his mother: Janet A. Phillips; his father: Thelbert D. Phillips; and his brother: Adam T. Phillips. Nick loved life and enjoyed living. He always wanted...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Heath Tucker Herbert Sandlin

Heath Tucker Herbert Sandlin age 36 of Vinemont died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.He is survived by his wife: Candace McArthur; daughter: Karry Sandlin; son: Sawyer McArthur; mother: Rejeana Bonnette (Trent); father: Gregory Sandlin (Pam); sisters: Mallorie Hawthorne (Mike), Samantha Wilson (Billy), and Taylor Bonnette; brothers: Jacques Bonnette, Devin Bonnette (Aubrey), and Matt Sawtelle (Julie); grandfather: Adam Hunter (Patricia); and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the celebration of Heath’s life that will begin at 3 p.m. in Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Billy Ray Chappell

Billy Ray Chappell, age 77 of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 28, 1945, in Cullman Alabama to Marvin Otto Chappell and Opal Maude Rucks Chappell. Billy worked for Bell South until his retirement. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 until 1968. He was a man that would be there to help anytime he was called. Billy loved his family, his corvettes and bowling. Billy is preceded in death by his parents: Otto and Opal Chappell. He is survived by his sister: Mary Chappell (Eddie) Seibert; nephew: John Seibert; niece: Christy (Freddy) Sumner; great niece: Hannah Sumner (John King); his fur baby and loving dog: “Lady”; along with and extended family of Bowlers. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Garden City Cemetery with Reverend Bobby Standridge officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be John Seibert, Freddy Sumner, John King, Darrel Clecker, Lance Moore and Scott Wright. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chappell Family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Christopher Robert Wayne Rhodes

Christopher Robert Wayne Rhodes, age 40, of Cullman, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Cullman Regional. He was born March 30, 1982, in Cullman, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents: Wayne and Janice Rhodes. Survivors include his brother: Jered (Tori) Rhodes; niece: Kristen Rhodes; nephew: Hunter Rhodes; and a host of aunts, uncles, family, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Cullman, AL
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mildred Beatrice Reid

Mildred Beatrice Reid age 96 of Vinemont died Oct. 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband: Hubert Judson Reid; sons: Robert Judson Reid and Thomas Jeffery Reid; sisters: Hilda Bartlett, Willodean White; brothers: Guy Green, Othal Miller, Melvin Miller, G.T. Miller, Bob Miller, and Fred Miller. Mrs. Reid is survived by her sister: Frances Kilgo; brother: Frank Miller; daughters-in-law: Vicki Pierce and Anita Reid; 4 grandchildren: Robert Matthew Reid, Mundi McCormick, Christi Hunter and Erin Wynn and 2 great grandchildren: Tyler McCormick and Chloe Wynn. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 12 noon until the celebration of Mrs. Reid’s life which will begin at 1 p.m. in Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Susan Melinda Postell

Susan Melinda Postell, age 68 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her residence. Susan was born on May 15, 1954, in Atlanta, Georgia. No services will be held at this time. Susan is survived by her sister: Sandra Kay (Johnny) Smith; nephews: Mark Anthony (Angie) Smith, and Daniel Archer; great niece: Morgan Diane (Aaron) Kilgore; great nephews: Sean Anthony Smith, and Ryan Alcapone; special friend: Johnny Mack Smith; and a host of cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother: Hazel Christine Postell; father: James E. Postell; sisters: Judy Ann Archer, and Pamela Karen Berrien; and brother: Tony Earl Postell.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Franklin Reid

A memorial service for James Franklin Reid of Hayden will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23rd at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Bruce Dial will be officiating. A public gathering will be held at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Mr. Reid was born on April 4, 1941, in Hayden, Alabama to the late James Monroe and Emma (Statton) Reid. He died at the age of 81 at his residence on Oct. 4, 2022, in Hayden. Survivors include his children: Imagene (Mark) Holderfield, Tammy (Elmer) Moyer and Kim (Jimmy) Barbee; grandchildren: Nichole (Josh) Best, Brooke Holderfield, Danielle Moyer, Courtney Moyer, Megan (Kelby) Murphree, Erica (Joseph Leak) Evans and Sadie Evans; great grandchildren: Marlee Holderfield, Levi Best, Oakley Leak and Baby Murphree; and a host on nieces, nephews, and grandchildren by heart. In addition to his parents, Mr. Reid was preceded in death by his wife: Louise Reid; brothers: Edsal Reid and Elzie Reid; and one sister: Imagene Black.
HAYDEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vanita Mae Foster

Vanita Mae Foster, 62, of Cullman passed away Friday, Oct. 7th, 2022, at her residence. No services are planned at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Foster family. Vanita was born Dec. 3, 1959, to Raymond Lee & Louise Myrtle Huffman Gibbs. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a niece: Hope Bleeker. Survivors include her son: Steven Foster; daughters: Christina (Ronnie) Key, Priscilla (Jason) Brown, Janice Taylor; brothers: Billy (Chris) Gibbs, James Cox; sisters: Shirley Lane, Trena Shoemake, Tina Bleeker, Janice (Rodney) Rose; grandchildren: Destiny Hunt, Brianna Waldrop, Steven Waldrop, Tyler Brown, Brandon Brown, Remi May Foster, Deke Wright, Cameron Wright, Brady Taylor, Lexi Taylor, Bella Hobdood; great-grandchildren: Houston Leverell, Addie Wright; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Raymond Wray Maddux

Raymond Wray Maddux, age 85, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Cullman Health Care Center. He was born Dec. 30, 1936, in Cullman, AL, to William Carlton and Mary Eva Maddux. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 55 years: Mamie Louise Maddux. Survivors include his son: Greg Maddux; brother: Bill Maddux; and sisters-in-law: Linda (Harold) Daniels, Sarah Arnold, Sandy Johns, and Judy Bailey.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: William Lee Kent

Funeral services for William “Bill” Lee Kent of Daleville, AL, formerly of Cullman, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8th at New Prospect Baptist Church in Hanceville. Visitation for the public will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church on Saturday prior the funeral service. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Mr. Kent, who was a retired helicopter pilot for the United States Army, was relieved of his duties here on earth and flew to his heavenly home on Oct. 3, 2022. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Blount County, Alabama. Bill began his career with...
DALEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Beth Pichelmayer-Perkins

A graveside service for Mary Beth Pichelmayer-Perkins of Harvest (formerly of Hanceville) will be 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7th at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Reverend Randy Evers will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home on Friday prior to the service. Mrs. Perkins was born on June 24, 1950, to the late Billy Drew and Mary Eleanor (Putman) Pichelmayer in Birmingham, Alabama. She died at the age of 72 on Oct. 3, 2022, in Harvest, Alabama. Survivors include her children: Jay (Denise) Hawkins, Todd Key and Erik (Danielle) Perkins; grandchildren: Jala Vinzant, Mat Hawkins, Ailiyah Key, Amelia Perkins and Scarlett Perkins; great grandchildren: Kytes Ledbetter, Leighton Vinzant and Parker Vinzant; and sister: Christy Young.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Donald Ray Lewis Sr.

Donald Ray Lewis, Sr. 75, of Cullman passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 22, 1947, in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughter: Donna Yancey; grandchildren: Zachary (Priscilla) Lewis, Patience (Steven) Smith, Shannon (Harold) Dingler, Kayla Gunter and Emily (Jessi Lambert) Yancey and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father: Rayford Alvin Lewis; mother: Ethel Marie Helton Jones; son: Donald Ray Lewis, Jr. and his sister: Charlotte Horton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Oak Level Cemetery.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Leroy Ragsdale

Larry Leroy Ragsdale of Cullman passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Cullman Regional Medical Center of heart failure following a long period of illness and pain.  He was born the second of three sons to Melda Ponder Ragsdale and Carlton Cornell Ragsdale on March 21, 1941, in Cullman, Alabama.  He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Ronnie Ragsdale. He attended East Elementary School and Cullman High School where he played varsity football for one year, receiving a busted nose from his old pal Eddie Peinhardt (quite by accident!).  His lifelong high school friends have remained...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Deborah Denise Brown

Deborah Denise Quick Brown passed away at the age of 65. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date. Debbie was born in Cullman, Alabama April 14, 1957.  At the age of two, Debbie was adopted into the family of Orbie and Lula Quick, lovingly known as Mom and Pop.  At the age of 16, Debbie met her husband to be Dale Brown.  They went on a date and have been together ever since.  Some thought this would never last, but it lasted 48 years, “until death do us part.” Debbie is survived by her husband; one daughter: Kerri Ann Brown Gamble; one son: Brandon Lee Brown (wife, Christy Brown); five grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Caelan Josef Carnes, Mackenzie Grace Brown, Maddison Kate Gamble, Marissa Lauryn Brown, Maci Lynn Brown; a special mention, almost grandson: Ryver Cohl Fowler; a host of nieces and nephews. Debbie also loved her fur babies. She was preceded in death by parents: Mom and Pop Quick; birth mother: Margaret Cantral; sisters: Georgia Sue Turner, Eulala Morrison, Charlotte Byrum; brother: Robert Perkins. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Terrell Santana and Candace P. Glass

Funeral Service for Terrell Santana Glass, age 31, and Candace P. Glass, age 31, of Warrior, will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Vision officiating. Visitation will be from 2 – 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. and Mrs. Glass passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. He was born June 24, 1991, to T.J. and Kristi Glass. She was born February 26, 1991, to Larry and Karen Purser. He was preceded in death by his mother: Kristi Glass; brother: David Camron Glass; and grandfather, Terrell Glass. She was preceded in death by her mother: Karen Jane Purser; brother: Braxton W Purser; grandparents: Travis and Sally Purser; and grandmother: Sue Smith. Survivors include their children: Austin Glass and Kristi Jane Glass; his father: T.J. and Jessica Glass; his brother: Steven Glass; her father: Larry Purser; her brother: Justin Purser; his grandmothers: Linnie Roberts and Robbie Jo Bellsnider; and their nieces: Rosalee Glass and Lexi Purser.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard holds Senior Dedication Mass

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Bernard seniors, the Class of 2023, were honored Sept. 29 with a special Senior Dedication Mass recognizing them as leaders of the student body of St. Bernard Prep.   Giving the homily at the celebration, Abbot Marcus Voss explained that all were gathered to celebrate for three main reasons:  First, The Feast Day of the Great Archangels: St. Michael –the chief of all the angels, the army of God; St. Gabriel –the great messenger and patron saint of telecommunication workers, radio broadcasters and postal workers; and St. Raphael – the healer, and patron saint of travelers, the blind,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Sue Ayers

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Linda Sue Ayers, 72, of Blountsville, Alabama. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ayers family. Mrs. Ayers passed away Sept. 29th, 2022, at her residence.  She was born Feb. 5, 1950, to Henry Edward & Mildred Ruth Lovell Nichols. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother: Jim Nichols. Survivors include her son: Joe (Linda) Ousley; daughter: Josette Ousley (Quentin Smith); brother: Tom Nichols; grandchildren: Jon Whisenant, Cameron (Alex) Ousley; seven great-grandchildren; adopted daughter: Hope Acreman; family and friends.
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy