Obituary: Terry Joe Tucker

Terry Joe Tucker, age 68, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Terry was born Feb. 18, 1954, in Cullman, Alabama to J.T. and Imogene Barnett Tucker. He is preceded in death by his father.

A visitation for Terry will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Samuel Tucker officiating. An interment will occur Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Springhill Cemetery, 5400 Al Hwy. 278 West, Cullman, AL 35057.

Survivors are son: Golden (Barbi) Tucker; mother: Imogene Barnett Tucker; grandchild: Matthew Tucker; brother: Jerry Tucker; nephew: Blake Tucker; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.