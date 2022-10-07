ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Dickey's Barbecue Pit to open first Lansing restaurant this fall

By Rachel Greco, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

LANSING — Dickey's Barbecue Pit, a Texas-based restaurant franchise with more than 500 locations, will open its first eatery in Lansing this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZSrv_0iPMnmLR00

The eatery will open in a 2,000-square-foot storefront at 300 N. Clippert St. that previously was home to Frandor Deli, which closed in May 2020 after 38 years in business.

Franchise owner Kevin Griffin, who lives in the Lansing area, said he chose the Frandor Shopping Center space for the restaurant because of the potential for customer traffic.

"It's a good lunch scene there," he said. "It's right inside a developing area as well, between the college and the Capitol."

The restaurant, known for its smoked meats, including pork ribs, chicken and brisket, has an 81-year history behind it. The first location opened in Dallas, Texas, in 1941.

Griffin, who's visited several of Dickey's locations throughout the state — there are 14 — and in Texas, said the chain offers quality meats that are smoked daily at each location.

"And I love barbecue," Griffin said.

The Lansing location will open in late October or early November, he said.

It will offer a full menu that includes mac and cheese, cabbage slaw, creamy spinach, and loaded baked potatoes. Individual meals, including meat, sides and a drink, will be priced between approximately $10 to $12, Griffin said.

"The spiced brisket is phenomenal," he said. "The meats can stand by themselves. They don't need to be slathered with sauces."

Eaton County's largest park is largely untouched. What will it take to develop it?

There will be seating for 50 people inside, Griffin said, along with curbside and take-out options.

The location will employ seven to 10 people. Those interested in applying can submit an application at www.dickeys.com.

Griffin said he may consider opening additional Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations in the Greater Lansing area once the new location is established. He plans to be at the restaurant daily.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @GrecoatLSJ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents. The mobile food pantry distributes free, fresh, and non-perishable food items to residents on the 3rd Saturday of each month,. City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost...
LANSING, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
East Lansing, MI
State
Texas State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
BRIGHTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Griffin
WILX-TV

5,000 hand carved jack-o’-lanterns to light up Ingham County Fairgrounds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hand carved pumpkins will light up Mason Friday night. Friday is the first day of Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed, a family-friendly Halloween experience unlike any other in Michigan. Families can take a stroll through 5,000 hand carved pumpkins on display. There is also beverages, merchandise, games and a fire juggler on Saturdays.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Barbecue#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Frandor Deli#Wi
Cars 108

19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell

Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Advance

Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’

With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics.  The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy