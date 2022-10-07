Read full article on original website
Police: Victim in double stabbing walked into NJ Home Depot looking for help
Police say a double stabbing in South Brunswick resulted in one of the victims walking into a Home Depot looking for help.
I Can’t Believe These Two Nitwits Just Did This, STOP Means Stop at a Bus Stop
It's school bus time and our kids and the school buses need to stay safe, please don't be stupid. I was in Bayville yesterday after school picking my daughter up after volleyball practice. I see school buses all day long but especially around 3:30, there are a lot of school buses on the road.
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
Authorities said they received a complaint on Oct. 1, from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen.
Lakewood Shuk Erev Yom Tov Schedule
The Shuk at the Blue Claws will be open by 8:30 PM this evening, and will be open 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Sunday, Erev Yom Tov. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Widow fights to have defibrillators on every floor of N.J. courthouses to prevent tragedy that took husband’s life
South Jersey attorney Peter Fiorentino, Jr., went into cardiac arrest while waiting for his case to be called at the Gloucester County Courthouse 11 years ago. Fiorentino, who was 42 at the time, died four days later at the hospital. His widow, Amy Vasquez, believes he would have survived if...
Authorities: Man cornered, threatened Amazon delivery driver; asked if he knew neighborhood he was in was racist
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says an Amazon delivery driver was reportedly cornered and asked last month if he knew the neighborhood he was in was racist before being threatened with a gun.
Voorhees Township Public Auction to be Held Oct. 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Sewer Dept.
On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. there will be a public auction at the Voorhees Township Sewer Department, Rural Avenue, in Voorhees for the vehicles and equipment listed below. 2009 Ford Crown Victoria. 2001 Ford Crown Victoria. 2006 Ford Crown Victoria. 2001 Ford Crown Victoria. 1999 Ford Crown...
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
Burlington County 2-alarm apartment fire displaces nearly a dozen people
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - An early morning Burlington County two-alarm fire forces nearly a dozen people from their homes, as investigators work to figure out what sparked the flames. And, it’s the quick action of a nearby firefighter that spotted smoke coming from the building that very well could have saved lives.
These 5 NJ animal shelters are waiting for you to adopt a new pet
If you’ve always wanted a pet but maybe never got around to adopting there is no better time than now. The weather is getting colder and there are countless animals that are in need of a home. Dog rescues and shelters do an amazing job of taking care of...
NJ animal control says pet dumping on the rise here
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the...
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
Woman, 42, found fatally stabbed inside LI home: officials
Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred late Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
Video of Pets Affected by Hurricane Ian Being Brought to Safety in New Jersey Warms Our Hearts
Despite the loss, pain, and fear Hurricane Ian has left in its wake, some kindhearted people are going out of their way to help those who have been displaced. That includes the animals! In an effort to create room in Florida shelters for cats and dogs who need to get off the streets, @greatergoodcharities partnered with several New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues to bring animals there.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
FBI Releases Uniform Crime Report: Despite Statistics, Lakewood Township is Trending Down | Ron Benvenisti
The FBI’s UCS Crime Data Explorer (CDE) aims to provide transparency, create easier access, and expand awareness of criminal, and noncriminal, law enforcement data sharing; improve accountability for law enforcement; and provide a foundation to help shape public policy with the result of a safer nation. On October 5,...
Witnesses Detail 'Unusual' Takeoff Before Plane Crash That Killed NJ Dad-Son Pilot Duo
The engine of a plane that crashed killing a father and son pilot duo last month sounded unusual during takeoff on the New Jersey runway, according to a federal report. The Champion Aeronca 7AC, in fact, was "substantially damaged" in the crash that killed pilot Kristofer Noone, 24, of Pennsauken and his dad, John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, just before 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the National Transportation Safety Board report says.
