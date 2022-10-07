ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Society
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Shuk Erev Yom Tov Schedule

The Shuk at the Blue Claws will be open by 8:30 PM this evening, and will be open 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM Sunday, Erev Yom Tov. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
94.5 PST

How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged

E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
pethelpful.com

Video of Pets Affected by Hurricane Ian Being Brought to Safety in New Jersey Warms Our Hearts

Despite the loss, pain, and fear Hurricane Ian has left in its wake, some kindhearted people are going out of their way to help those who have been displaced. That includes the animals! In an effort to create room in Florida shelters for cats and dogs who need to get off the streets, @greatergoodcharities partnered with several New Jersey and Pennsylvania rescues to bring animals there.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
Daily Voice

Witnesses Detail 'Unusual' Takeoff Before Plane Crash That Killed NJ Dad-Son Pilot Duo

The engine of a plane that crashed killing a father and son pilot duo last month sounded unusual during takeoff on the New Jersey runway, according to a federal report. The Champion Aeronca 7AC, in fact, was "substantially damaged" in the crash that killed pilot Kristofer Noone, 24, of Pennsauken and his dad, John Noone III, 67, of Elmer, just before 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, the National Transportation Safety Board report says.
ELMER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy