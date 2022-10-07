ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macabre Marshall: With ghostly tales and skeletons, this city may be Michigan's spookiest

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
MARSHALL − Hardwood floors creaked loudly as Chelsea Barlond recently walked around the 15-room National House Inn to offer visitors a tour.

The downtown bed-and-breakfast location is Michigan's longest-operating hotel, first opening to weary stagecoach passengers in 1835 as the Mann Hotel. Aside from some modern amenities, the business embraces the property's rich history with a late 19th century aesthetic, including antiques and unsmiling portraits of long-dead pioneers that dot the building.

Barlond has worked as a manager at the B & B for 12 years. Despite local folklore, she has never had any kind of paranormal experience at the 187-year-old property or sighted the mysterious "Lady in Red" spirit roaming its hallways − as the story goes.

“We don’t promote it, because we’ve had ghost hunters come through and it kind of freaks other guests here who aren’t necessarily here for that sort of thing, overhearing people talking about ghost this and ghost that," Barlond said. “I think we definitely have had our fair share of guests who have come here just hoping to have an experience or see something here. So I guess you could say it helps (business).”

Tales of the supernatural and macabre are not only part of the cultural fabric of Marshall, but they're part of an effort by the small Calhoun County community (population 6,780) to boost the local economy through its own spin on dark tourism.

Historic preservation leads to ghostly tales

Founded in 1830, Marshall was for a time among the leading contenders to become Michigan's state capital, going so far as constructing a "Capitol Hill" and a Governor's Mansion before Lansing was ultimately selected in 1847.

The city has long prided itself in its historic preservation, with more than 800 historically significant homes and buildings located within its 325-acre historic district, including many late 19th century and early 20th century homes with Victorian- and Gothic-style architecture.

"Some of these houses are as old as the town or even older than the town. So that probably lends itself (to tales of hauntings) because it’s the same structure that’s been there forever," said Kimber Thompson, director of tourism for the Marshall Area Economic Development Association. "We have like 20 Gothic houses on each block. There has to be something, right?”

The Governor's Mansion, 612 S. Marshall Ave., is one such place. Built in 1839, it is now a museum highlighting Marshall history through antique artifacts. It is open to the public on Sundays from June until Labor Day, but additionally opens for special occasions. In 2019, a paranormal investigation by the Great Lakes Ghost Hunters of Michigan determined the property was "active" with spirits. On Oct. 1, the same group hosted a three-hour "Paranormal Experience for Kids" at the mansion.

: Ghost hunter on Marshall's Governor's Mansion: 'It's active'

Marshall, Michigan: The town that inspired 'The House with a Clock in Its Walls'

Battle Creek folklore: Do you believe in the Dogman of Fort Custer?

The Cronin House at 407 N. Madison St. is another local landmark. The six-bedroom Italianate-style home was built in 1872 and served as the inspiration for the titular "The House with a Clock in Its Walls," a young adult Gothic mystery novel written by late Marshall native John Bellairs. The novel was adapted into a 2018 major motion picture of the same name, starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

Bellairs set his novel in the fictional town of New Zebedee. It's hard to miss landmarks from his hometown that inspired his work, with Oakridge Cemetery and the town fountain both making appearances in the book.

Tourists seek skeletons, ghosts

Capitalizing on Marshall's reputation as a destination for tourists seeking thrills and chills, the city's visitors bureau launched its "Skeleton Fest" in 2017. From late September until Halloween, about 60 costumed skeletons are posed, often for comedic effect, in front of sponsoring businesses along Michigan Avenue.

Terry and Robbie Graham of Schertz, Texas, spent a day visiting Marshall in late September to eat at the historic Schuler's Restaurant & Pub before checking out Skeleton Fest. The married couple spends their summers in Michigan, where they tour cities and events they find on the Pure Michigan website.

“We went from HearseFest (in Fowlerville), now Skeleton Fest, and then we're doing the Zombie Walk (in Lansing). I guess that makes us dark tourists," Terry said. "What plays well into the skeletons is the buildings. It really brings them alive. They have done a good job putting them in the windows and it’s neat and watching them, the different designs, costumes. Instead of a plain, old skeleton, they give you the creativity with it.”

Along with skeletons, downtown Marshall visitors can also find QR codes placed in flower pots that offer a self-guided ghost tour. The website recounts some of Marshall's tragic stories, such as the 1967 bombing of the Tasty Cafe, or more ghostly tales such as the unknown diplomat who allegedly haunts the upstairs of City Hall, known as "The Judge" to city employees.

Through Battle Creek-based Twinn Pines Carriage, visitors can schedule a ghost tour through Marshall's historic district before finishing the evening with a ride through Oakridge Cemetery.

"Residual spirits like to hang around in a historical area. Marshall has also had a lot of tragedy," said Pattie Baughman of Twinn Pines Carriage. "The cemetery is where people get the most heebie-jeebies. It has made our lights dim and flicker on our carriage. Now my driver doesn't like to drive in the dark."

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

MARSHALL HALLOWEEN-THEMED EVENTS

SKELETON FEST

What: 58 life-sized skeletons in costume

Where: In front of downtown Marshall businesses on Michigan Avenue.

When: Through Oct. 31

TURKEYVILLE HAUNTED ADVENTURES

What: Hayride, haunted barn, corn maze

Where: Cornwell’s Turkeyville Farm and Restaurant, 18935 15 1/2 Mile Road

When: Weekends in October

ADULT TRICK OR TREATING

What: Downtown Marshall shopping event

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday

FIREFIGHTERS HALLOWEEN PARADE

What: Costumed parade through downtown Marshall

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29

AMERICAN MUSEUM OF MAGIC CANDLELIT TOURS

What: Tales of murder, mishaps, scandal and a touch of magic

Where: American Museum of Magic, 107 E. Michigan Ave.

When: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

