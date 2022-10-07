Read full article on original website
WCVB
Videos show destruction, flooding after Hurricane Julia made landfall in Nicaragua
Video above: Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall. Julia made landfall in Nicaragua, near Laguna de Perlas, at 2:15 a.m. CT. It was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph and a minimum central pressure of 982. Since making landfall, Julia has weakened into a tropical storm.
WCVB
Man sues Texas Pete hot sauce over false advertising claim that it's not made in Texas
A man in California is suing Texas Pete hot sauce, accusing the sauce brand of false advertising. The man, Philip White, is saying he didn't know Texas Pete was made in North Carolina, and so he is suing the Winston-Salem-based sauce maker T.W. Garner Food Co., North Carolina station WGHP reports.
