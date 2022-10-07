ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Community gathers to clean the Oroville “O” over the weekend

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than a dozen people made the climb up Table Mountain to clean up the large "O" in Oroville on Saturday. Gonzalo Peewee Curiel organized the group that included Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Mayor Chuck Reynolds. The team removed vegetation around and inside the “O” and also...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist flown to hospital in fiery crash Sunday morning

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 23-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle was flown to the hospital after he was thrown off his motorcycle in a crash on Sunday morning, according to the CHP. Officers said Marcos Parra, of Williams, was riding his motorcycle south on Highway 99W around 11...
WILLIAMS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to PG&E customers in the Shingletown area

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. 5:23 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas & Electric has restored power to all customers who were impacted by the outage in Shingletown Monday morning. PG&E reports that the cause of the outage is currently unknown, but the circuit impacted by the outage is part of PG&E's Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS).
SHINGLETOWN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews contain structure fire to 1 room in Palermo on Saturday

PALERMO, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 1800 block of S. Villa Ave. in Palermo on Saturday. The fire has been contained to a room and its contents. It has not extended to the attic or the rest of the house.
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Several Chico State students helping build Torres Shelter expansion

CHICO, Calif. - Over the past couple of weeks, volunteers and construction management students at Chico State have been helping expand storage and shelter space at the Torres Shelter. Luis Ojeda is the president of the Associated General Contractors Club at Chico State. He and his peers are powering this...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County Sheriff-elect sworn in as undersheriff

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The newly elected Glenn County Sheriff was sworn as undersheriff on Monday. Justin Gibbs won the primary election against incumbent Richard Warren. Gibbs will act as undersheriff until Jan. 1, when he'll become the Sheriff of Glenn County. Current Sheriff Richard Warren is off duty right...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Grandmaster Azad's Gimmie-Some-Sole Children's Shoe Drive

CHICO, Calif. - Azad’s Martial Arts Center is hosting its annual Gimmie-Some-Sole Shoe Drive. The shoe drive aims to collect new winter shoes for kids throughout Butte County. Grandmaster Azad has partnered with the case managers, teachers, and principles to help determine the need in the community and distribute the shoes.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man arrested for DUI, child endangerment after collision in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A man was arrested for DUI and child endangerment following a collision on Sunday night in Paradise. Police said 32-year-old James Bristow, of Oroville, was arrested after officers responded to the 900 block of Village Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a peace disturbance report. Officers found...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for over 1,500 PG&E customers in Oroville area Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. 10:39 A.M. UPDATE - Power has been stored for 1,582 PG&E customers in the Oroville area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at 9:34 a.m. The power came back on at around 10:35 a.m. The estimated restoration...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for over 2,300 PG&E customers in Anderson area Sunday

ANDERSON, Calif. 10:53 A.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 2,356 PG&E customers in the Anderson area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at 9:09 a.m., power was restored at around 10:30 a.m. The original estimated restoration time was...
ANDERSON, CA

