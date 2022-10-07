Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Tehama County on Monday. CAL FIRE said the Sunriver Fire burned 1/2 acre near Sunriver Drive and Highway 36E. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
actionnewsnow.com
Community gathers to clean the Oroville “O” over the weekend
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than a dozen people made the climb up Table Mountain to clean up the large "O" in Oroville on Saturday. Gonzalo Peewee Curiel organized the group that included Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Mayor Chuck Reynolds. The team removed vegetation around and inside the “O” and also...
actionnewsnow.com
Deadline set to move houseboats temporarily stored at Lake Oroville parking lots
OROVILLE, Calif. - All vessels that are temporarily stored in the parking lots at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area public parking areas must be removed before March 1. The Oroville Lake Marinas LLC says the parking was never meant to be a permanent solution following a record low in water levels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital in fiery crash Sunday morning
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 23-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle was flown to the hospital after he was thrown off his motorcycle in a crash on Sunday morning, according to the CHP. Officers said Marcos Parra, of Williams, was riding his motorcycle south on Highway 99W around 11...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico firefighters respond to small vegetation fire at Bidwell Park Golf Course
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department says that Engine 35 responded to a vegetation fire near the Bidwell Park Golf Course on Sunday. The size of the fire is unknown, but Chico Fire says that it was small. No other information is known at this time.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE says smoke from training burn may be visible until about 4 p.m.
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the Butte College Fire Academy will be conducting a training burn on their main campus on Saturday. Smoke from the burn may be visible from 3 p.m., until about 4 p.m. CAL FIRE is aware of this controlled burn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to PG&E customers in the Shingletown area
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. 5:23 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas & Electric has restored power to all customers who were impacted by the outage in Shingletown Monday morning. PG&E reports that the cause of the outage is currently unknown, but the circuit impacted by the outage is part of PG&E's Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS).
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle driver flown to Enloe after 3-vehicle crash near Willows Sunday
WILLOWS, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one lane has been opened on Hwy 99W as tow trucks work to haul off the three vehicles. The Willows Fire Department responded to an accident in the area of Hwy 99W and County Road 68 on Sunday. CHP says that...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews contain structure fire to 1 room in Palermo on Saturday
PALERMO, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 1800 block of S. Villa Ave. in Palermo on Saturday. The fire has been contained to a room and its contents. It has not extended to the attic or the rest of the house.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain fire in rice field at 30 acres in Richvale Saturday
RICHVALE, Calif. 1:03 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the Vale Fire has been contained at 30 acres in one section of an already-harvested rice field surrounded by dirt roads. The fire is burning off of Aguas Frias Road in Richvale. CAL FIRE has called this incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Several Chico State students helping build Torres Shelter expansion
CHICO, Calif. - Over the past couple of weeks, volunteers and construction management students at Chico State have been helping expand storage and shelter space at the Torres Shelter. Luis Ojeda is the president of the Associated General Contractors Club at Chico State. He and his peers are powering this...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County Sheriff-elect sworn in as undersheriff
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The newly elected Glenn County Sheriff was sworn as undersheriff on Monday. Justin Gibbs won the primary election against incumbent Richard Warren. Gibbs will act as undersheriff until Jan. 1, when he'll become the Sheriff of Glenn County. Current Sheriff Richard Warren is off duty right...
actionnewsnow.com
Grandmaster Azad's Gimmie-Some-Sole Children's Shoe Drive
CHICO, Calif. - Azad’s Martial Arts Center is hosting its annual Gimmie-Some-Sole Shoe Drive. The shoe drive aims to collect new winter shoes for kids throughout Butte County. Grandmaster Azad has partnered with the case managers, teachers, and principles to help determine the need in the community and distribute the shoes.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man arrested for DUI, child endangerment after collision in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was arrested for DUI and child endangerment following a collision on Sunday night in Paradise. Police said 32-year-old James Bristow, of Oroville, was arrested after officers responded to the 900 block of Village Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a peace disturbance report. Officers found...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 1,500 PG&E customers in Oroville area Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. 10:39 A.M. UPDATE - Power has been stored for 1,582 PG&E customers in the Oroville area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at 9:34 a.m. The power came back on at around 10:35 a.m. The estimated restoration...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 2,300 PG&E customers in Anderson area Sunday
ANDERSON, Calif. 10:53 A.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 2,356 PG&E customers in the Anderson area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at 9:09 a.m., power was restored at around 10:30 a.m. The original estimated restoration time was...
Comments / 0