Greenville County, SC

North Greenville Univ. student-athlete dies at off-campus apartment

By Robert Cox
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student at North Greenville University died Wednesday at his off-campus apartment.

North Greenville University’s athletics department announced the death of Davis Heller, who was a junior at the school.

Heller, who was from Gilbert, Arizona, played baseball for NGU and was in his first semester after transferring from the University of Alabama.

“Our baseball program is heartbroken over the loss of an amazing human being and brother in Christ,” said coach Landon Powell in a statement. “Davis was a positive force everywhere he went. A gentle giant who greeted everyone with a smile and constantly uplifted those around him. An example of what a great teammate should be, Davis has left a lasting legacy on this program. A great competitor, but even better friend to those who got to know him.”

There’s no word yet on how Heller died but NGU officials said that initial indications are that he died of natural causes.

An autopsy was performed Thursday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death is pending at this time.

