FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Huntsville Fire & Rescue respond to structure fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue sent multiple units to a structure fire on Monday evening. The four pumper trucks and a ladder truck responded to a home located at 4103 Glendale Lane NW. When HF&R arrived the flames were showing and the inside burned throughout the home....
WAFF
Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of people in northeast Huntsville reported hearing an explosion near Moores Mill Road early Monday morning. The reports came in from areas near Stanwood Blvd. and Chapman Mountain. According to an official with Huntsville Fire & Rescue, firefighters spent several hours on an explosion scene at the Hanwha Cimarron business off of Moores Mill Road.
Decatur fire behind Kroger serves as reminder for fire safety.
Over 60% of Alabama - including the state's four northern border counties - is dealing with what the National Integrated Drought Information System calls “abnormally dry" conditions. And, after a wood fire levelled most of a bulldozing site behind the Kroger on Beltline Road SW in Decatur Sunday night, fire safety remains important.
WAFF
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
WAAY-TV
Smoke lingers from woods fire behind Beltline Kroger in Decatur
Decatur Fire & Rescue, along with Alabama Forestry Commission, are currently on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind Kroger on Beltline Road. No structures are in danger at this time, according to Decatur Fire & Rescue. They're warning people to be aware of heavy smoke and avoid the...
WAFF
Huntsville man arrested for stabbing
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested after stabbing someone on Monday afternoon. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a cutting call on McCrary Street at 12:13 p.m. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The alleged suspect was not at the scene...
WAAY-TV
New recycling carts coming to Madison County
New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens in north Alabama, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
One injured after shooting in Trinity
Police are investigating after a shooting Monday morning in Trinity.
Hazel Green man arrested after K9 alerts to possible drugs
A Hazel Green man is facing multiple charges after authorities say a K9 unit sniffed out drugs in his vehicle.
WAFF
Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
WAFF
14-year-old shot, killed Sunday morning in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Sunday morning shooting in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, Avantae Alexander was shot and taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later succumbed to their injuries. The Decatur Police Department says that a group of...
WAFF
Vinemont man killed in single-car crash
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash on Friday evening has claimed the life of a Vinemont man. Brian Baudier, 50 was critically injured when the 2022 Toyota he was driving left the roadway and hit a culvert. He was transported to the Cullman Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
Man says trash can woes are finally resolved
A Madison family is seeing a resolution to a months long trash trouble.
WAFF
Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.
WAFF
Huntsville Police: overnight argument ends in shooting on Pulaski Pike
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
Rocket City Pride celebrates 10 years of pride in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rocket City Pride celebrated 10 years of pride with their annual festival. This year it was put on at the Orion Amphitheater. JQ Kirkland, the chair of operations for Rocket City Pride says they, "put it on to show diversity and show it's okay to be who you are and accepted. And we love all and want to let people know that we have a safe place."
WAFF
Fall into a new look with Home Re-Decor
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whatever your style, leave it to Home Re-Decor to find the perfect piece for your home or even design your newest space. Josh Manis has an eye for design that will leave any space looking flawless. His storefront, Home Re-Decor, is located at City Harbor in Guntersville just along the water.
WAFF
Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
