HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Rocket City Pride celebrated 10 years of pride with their annual festival. This year it was put on at the Orion Amphitheater. JQ Kirkland, the chair of operations for Rocket City Pride says they, "put it on to show diversity and show it's okay to be who you are and accepted. And we love all and want to let people know that we have a safe place."

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO