Seven arrested in deadly Hammond teen shooting
Five of the seven suspects are teens. Four of them are facing second-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges. The fifth is facing a principal to second-degree murder charge.
Missing teenager Chloe Campbell found alive in Colorado, police say
Missing teenager Chloe Campbell has been found alive in Colorado after disappearing 10 days ago, police say.The 14-year-old was discovered at a home 26 miles away from her home, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening.The teenager was last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family have described as “sketchy.”Officials say that she was found at a home in Thornton, Colorado, at around 5pm, and she was taken to hospital for evaluation, police told reporters.Her family had warned that she was a “high...
Fort Wayne mayor pleads guilty to drunken-driving offense
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city pleaded guilty to a drunken-driving charge Monday, after a weekend crash that followed too much wine at a event. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested Saturday night, according to records. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08. Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when his vehicle moved left of the center line and struck another car. The other driver was not injured. The 70-year-old Democrat pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. He will return to court on Nov. 7.
