Fowl play: wild turkey causes chaos after breaking into Ohio home

By Fox News
New York Post
 4 days ago

A video posted by police in Ohio shows a wild turkey frantically trying to make an escape from police captivity after flying through a home’s window.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Miami Township Police Department, the turkey is seen thrashing around inside the home amid broken glass and other debris.

“The window broke. It flew through the window,” the homeowner said. “I feel so bad for it, it is probably hurt.”

Eventually, the woman homeowners’ father wrangles the turkey into a net , but the bird promptly and dramatically breaks frees and returns back into the wild.

Police Officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we’ve been dispatched for a wild turkey breaking into a house … and then breaking out,” the police wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The homeowner later commented on the Miami Township Police Department’s Facebook post saying that an officer stayed behind to help board up her broken windows.

The homeowners were able to get the turkey in a net.
MiamiTwpPD/Twitter

“Thankfully our little one was upstairs cooking dinner with me and her Daddy!” the woman wrote.

Comments / 0

New York Post

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

