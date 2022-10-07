Read full article on original website
Video above: Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall. Julia made landfall in Nicaragua, near Laguna de Perlas, at 2:15 a.m. CT. It was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph and a minimum central pressure of 982. Since making landfall, Julia has weakened into a tropical storm.
Julia made landfall in Nicaragua, near Laguna de Perlas, at 2:15 a.m. CT. It was a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 85 mph and a minimum central pressure of 982. Julia is weakened to a tropical storm.
Julia made landfall in Central America on Sunday and now it's just a remnant low, but the associated storms surrounding its wake show a small chance for possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over the next two days. The National Hurricane Center has identified a cluster of storm...
